Don’t Be Shy OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Film Online?

Alia Bhatt-backed Don’t Be Shy is set to make its digital debut on Amazon Prime Video on September 25, 2026, according to reports.

The film is a young-adult romantic comedy written and directed by Sreeti Mukerji. It features Aarushi Bajaj, Ansh Duggal, Bianca Arora and Piyush Khati in the lead roles.

The cast also includes Kunaal Roy Kapur, Anurag Basu, Neha Dhupia and Anju Alva Naik in important roles. Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt are backing the project through their production banner, Eternal Sunshine Productions.

Ram Sampath is composing the music, while Grishma Shah and Vikesh Bhutani are serving as co-producers.

With its fresh cast and young-adult romantic-comedy theme, Don’t Be Shy is expected to attract younger audiences when it arrives on Prime Video. The film will be available to stream from September 25.