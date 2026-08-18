Jana Nayagan OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Vijay’s Film?

Thalapathy Vijay’s much-awaited film Jana Nayagan is all set to make its digital debut. The movie will begin streaming on ZEE5 from August 21, 2026, giving fans another opportunity to watch Vijay’s final film after its theatrical run.

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan is a political action drama featuring Vijay in the lead role. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mamitha Baiju and Narain in important roles.

The film hit theatres on July 23, 2026, following several delays reportedly linked to certification issues. After completing its theatrical journey, Jana Nayagan is now heading to OTT exactly four weeks after its cinema release.

The movie holds special significance for Vijay and his fans as it has been billed as his final film before his full-time political career. With Vijay now serving as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, the OTT release is expected to attract considerable attention from his fans and movie audiences.

Jana Nayagan will be available on ZEE5 from August 21, allowing viewers who missed the theatrical release to watch the film from home. The OTT premiere is also expected to bring renewed interest in Vijay’s final cinematic outing.