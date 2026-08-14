Vishwanath & Sons X Review: What Are Viewers Saying on Twitter?

Aug 14, 2026, 10:59 IST
- Sakshi Post

Suriya’s latest family drama Vishwanath & Sons has arrived in theatres, and early reactions from viewers on X, formerly known as Twitter, are starting to emerge. The film features Suriya in the lead, with Mamitha Baiju playing an important role.

The movie revolves around the life and challenges of an international shooter, blending family emotions with elements of drama and entertainment. While the film aims to appeal to family audiences, the initial response suggests that its execution works better in some portions than others.

Suriya and Mamitha Baiju Receive Praise

One of the highlights mentioned in the early X reactions is the performances of Suriya and Mamitha Baiju. Viewers have appreciated their screen presence and the emotional portions of the film.

The first half appears to have made a better impression, with the narrative gradually picking up after a relatively slow opening. The combination of family moments, humour and emotion has been viewed positively by some early viewers.

Second Half Draws Mixed Response

The major criticism surrounding Vishwanath & Sons appears to be its second half. While the first portion reportedly maintains a more engaging flow, the latter part is said to lean heavily into melodrama.

Some viewers feel that the additional subplots weaken the central storyline and reduce the impact of the entertainment elements. As a result, the movie's overall response remains mixed despite the positive comments about the performances and first half.

Vishwanath & Sons X Review: Early Verdict

Based on the initial reactions emerging on X, Vishwanath & Sons appears to be a family-oriented entertainer with a relatively stronger first half and a less convincing second half. Suriya and Mamitha Baiju's performances stand out as positive aspects, while the handling of the latter portion may determine how audiences ultimately receive the film.

Also read: Shravan Masam 2026: Important Festivals, Pujas and Auspicious Days


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