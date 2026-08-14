Kannada Supreme Star Bhargav’s Tholisari Mimmalni Choosindi Modalu Movie Launched

Kannada film industry’s popular ‘Supreme Star’ Bhargav is acting as the hero and making his directorial debut with the film “Tholisari Mimmalni Choosindi Modalu.” Meenakshi Jaiswal and Ariya Menon are playing the female leads. The film is being produced in Telugu and Kannada under the banner of Kosala Creative Works Pvt. Ltd., with Bandi Nagaraju as the producer and Maddineni Ramesh as the executive producer. Bhargav B. V. is directing the film. Set against a village backdrop, the movie is being made as an emotional thriller.

The film’s grand launch ceremony was held in Hyderabad on Friday with a traditional pooja. Prominent producer Chadalavada Srinivasa Rao sounded the clap for the muhurat shot, while Film Chamber Secretary K. Ashok Kumar switched on the camera. Director Dasarath directed the first shot ceremonially, and director Veerashankar handed over the script. Speaking at the press meet that followed:

Executive Producer Maddineni Ramesh said: “We would like to thank Chadalavada Srinivasa Rao garu, Ashok Kumar garu, Dasarath garu and all the other dignitaries who attended our movie’s pooja ceremony today. Bhargav is originally from the Telugu states, but he has earned a name for himself as a Supreme Hero in Kannada cinema. Meenakshi Jaiswal and Ariya Menon are playing the heroines in our movie. We will shoot the film in Hyderabad and Bengaluru. We plan to complete the shoot by October and get the movie ready for release.”

Producer Bandi Nagaraju said: “We are producing this movie with a good story. Bhargav worked extremely hard in Kannada and earned recognition, eventually rising as a star. He is acting as the hero as well as directing our film. We will begin shooting in the first week of September at a village in Bengaluru. We are planning to complete the film in two schedules. Rohith has composed four good songs for our movie. All the technicians and artistes are also giving us great support.”

Kadambari Kiran said: “The director and producers are making ‘Tholisari Mimmalni Choosindi Modalu’ with a very good concept. I am playing the role of the heroine’s father. Friends like Bandi Nagaraju and Maddineni Ramesh have been encouraging me as an actor. I request everyone to extend their support to this movie.”

Actor Killi Kranthi said: “I wish that everything goes well for this movie, which began on an auspicious Shravan Friday. With this film, Bhargav is going to showcase his talent not only as a hero but also as a director. Producer Bandi Nagaraju and executive producer Maddineni Ramesh are my well-wishers. I am happy to be appearing in this film in a good character.”

Music Director Peddapalli Rohith said: “This is a film coming with a strong story and screenplay. I am happy to get the opportunity to compose music for such a content-oriented movie. The songs have come out very well. I believe the songs will become popular along with the film.”

Actor Tasty Teja said: “Just as the song ‘Tholisari Mimmalni Choosindi Modalu’ has stayed in everyone’s memory, I believe this movie will also remain memorable for all of us.”

Heroine Ariya Menon said: “I am playing the character of a beautiful village girl in this film. My character is fun-loving and bubbly. I am happy to get the opportunity to act as the heroine in this film, which is being made with a good story and Bhargav as the hero.”

Dialogue Writer Thyagaraju said: “As the song says, ‘Tholisari Mimmalni Choosindi Modalu, Kadilaayi Madilona Enenno Kathalu’—you will see how many stories have emerged in their hearts in our movie. This is a beautiful love story. I thank our producer and Maddineni Ramesh garu for giving me the opportunity to write the dialogues for this film.”

Lyricist Venigalla Rambabu said: “I am happy to get the opportunity to provide lyrics for such a good film. Peddapalli Rohith has prepared tunes that everyone will enjoy. Producer Nagaraju, who has a good heart, and Maddineni Ramesh garu are bringing this movie before the audience with good quality.”

Heroine Meenakshi Jaiswal said: “I am happy to get the opportunity to play the heroine in this film. Bhargav is a wonderful co-star, and I consider working with him a great opportunity. The entire team is confident that we will soon come before the audience with a hit movie.”

Hero and Director Bhargav said: “Just as the song ‘Tholisari Mimmalni Choosindi Modalu’ has a wonderful vibe, our movie will also have a similar feel. I am happy to begin my career in Telugu with this film. We can make a good movie only when we have a good producer. Our Nagaraju garu is a producer with immense passion for cinema. Maddineni Ramesh garu is also giving us tremendous support as the executive producer. Hundreds of families depend on the film industry, and we are making this movie with that responsibility and strong conviction. Our Rohith garu has given us super-hit songs. Along with edge-of-the-seat sequences, the audience will also see an item song that will make them jump out of their seats and dance.”