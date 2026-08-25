August 26 Holiday in AP and Telangana: Here's why!

Students, teachers and government employees in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will get a holiday on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi. Educational institutions and government offices across both states will remain shut as the festival is included in the public holiday calendar.

In Andhra Pradesh, there has been a change in the originally announced holiday date. The state government had initially listed August 25 as the holiday for Milad-un-Nabi. The date was subsequently revised, with the holiday moved to August 26.

Therefore, schools, colleges and government departments in Andhra Pradesh should follow the updated schedule. Students and employees who had planned around the earlier date should take note of the change.

Telangana has also declared August 26 as the holiday for Milad-un-Nabi. This means educational institutions and government offices in both Telugu-speaking states will observe the holiday on the same day.

The date change in Andhra Pradesh may have caused some confusion among students and employees. Those who were expecting institutions to remain closed on August 25 should note that the official holiday will now be observed on August 26.

Why Is August 26 a Holiday?

Milad-un-Nabi, popularly known as Eid Milad, commemorates the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. The occasion is marked by religious programmes, prayers, gatherings and community activities in different parts of India.

With the holiday falling on Wednesday, people in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana can plan their schedules accordingly. Schools, colleges and government offices are expected to resume their regular activities after the holiday, subject to any additional notifications issued by the respective departments.