Bank Holiday August 28 for Raksha Bandhan: Check State-Wise List

Raksha Bandhan 2026 is being celebrated across India today, Friday, August 28. The festival marks the special bond between brothers and sisters, with families coming together to exchange Rakhis, sweets and gifts. However, for people planning to visit a bank branch today, the holiday schedule may be important to check before heading out.

Banks are observing a holiday in several parts of the country on August 28 because of Raksha Bandhan and other regional occasions. At the same time, bank branches in several states will continue to function normally. This means the status of bank branches depends on the state and city.

Bank Holiday on August 28: Check the State-Wise List

As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, bank branches will remain closed in several states and regions on Friday, August 28. The states and areas observing a bank holiday include Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh and Srinagar.

Customers living in these regions should avoid making an unnecessary trip to their bank branch today. Those who need to complete work that requires physical access to a branch may have to wait until the next working day.

The reason for the closure is not the same everywhere. While Raksha Bandhan is responsible for the holiday in several regions, Sikkim is observing a holiday for Pang-Lhabsol. In Kerala, bank branches are closed in connection with Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi and Ayyankali Jayanthi.

Are Banks Open in Delhi and Maharashtra Today?

Yes. Bank branches in Delhi and Maharashtra will remain open on August 28, as Raksha Bandhan is not listed as a bank holiday in these regions on this date.

Banks will also function normally in several other states, including West Bengal, Bihar, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Customers in these areas can visit their respective branches for regular banking work, subject to the branch's normal working hours.

Since RBI bank holidays can vary from one region to another, customers should always verify the holiday status applicable to their particular branch.

Can You Use Online Banking on a Bank Holiday?

Even when a bank branch is shut, most digital banking facilities continue to be available. Customers can generally use UPI, mobile banking, internet banking and ATMs for routine transactions.

However, services that specifically require branch staff may not be available on a holiday. These can include certain cash-related services, cheque processing, bank drafts and other in-person banking requests. Customers should therefore plan such work around the branch's working days.

Will Banks Be Open on Saturday, August 29?

There is some relief for customers who need to visit a bank soon. Saturday, August 29, 2026, is the fifth Saturday of the month, so bank branches are scheduled to remain open.

Under RBI rules, banks generally remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. The fifth Saturday is not a regular bank holiday.

Banks will then remain closed on Sunday, August 30, as it is the weekly holiday.

Check Your Local Bank Holiday Before Visiting

Bank holidays in India are not always observed uniformly across the country. Regional festivals and state-specific holidays mean that a bank may be closed in one state while continuing to operate in another.

Therefore, if you are planning to visit a bank branch today, August 28, it is advisable to check the RBI's official holiday calendar or confirm with your local branch before travelling.

For customers whose branches are closed today, digital banking services can help with many routine transactions. For work that requires a physical branch visit, Saturday, August 29, may provide the next opportunity in most regions where banks are scheduled to operate.