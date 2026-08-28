Will Dil Raju Go Big Again With Ramayana After Toxic?

Producer and distributor Dil Raju is reportedly considering another major theatrical deal. After acquiring the Telugu states rights for Yash’s Toxic, he is now said to be in talks for the Telugu rights of Ramayana.

According to reports, Dil Raju acquired Toxic on a returnable basis. The initial deal was reportedly discussed at around ₹108 crore, which was later revised to ₹80 crore. Reports also suggest that the final amount paid by buyers was around ₹75 crore.

The returnable deal structure helped reduce the financial risk involved in the Toxic distribution rights. However, the film carried high expectations in the Telugu market because of Yash’s popularity following the success of the KGF franchise.

Now, Dil Raju is reportedly looking at Ramayana for another big investment. The Telugu states theatrical rights are said to be under discussion for around ₹105 crore on a returnable advance basis.

The reported deal shows Dil Raju’s continued interest in big-budget pan-India films and their potential in the Telugu market.

However, the deal is yet to be officially confirmed. After the experience with Toxic, the trade is keenly watching Dil Raju’s next move and whether he will finally acquire the Telugu rights of Ramayana.