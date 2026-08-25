Brahmastra 2: Is Jio Studios No Longer Backing Ranbir Kapoor’s Film?

Ranbir Kapoor’s much-awaited Brahmastra 2 has reportedly hit a new hurdle. According to the latest reports, Jio Studios is no longer backing the sequel, leaving the makers searching for another studio partner.

The film is being developed by director Ayan Mukerji, who is working on the next chapters of the Astraverse. His production banner, Starlight Pictures, is expected to produce the sequel and is now looking for a suitable studio partner.

Reports suggest that the makers were in discussions with Jio Studios, but the talks did not result in a formal partnership. With Jio stepping away, the team is once again looking for a studio to support the ambitious project.

Brahmastra 2 is expected to feature Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, while recent reports have also discussed Alia Bhatt’s extended involvement. However, there has been confusion around Deepika Padukone’s casting, with her team recently denying reports that she is part of the sequel.

The search for a new studio partner is not expected to mean that the project has been shelved. Reports indicate that Ayan Mukerji continues to work on the film, while Ranbir Kapoor is expected to begin shooting after completing his current commitments.

With Brahmastra 2 planned as a large-scale fantasy action film, finding the right production and financial partner will be an important step before the project moves into full-scale production.