Rashmika Reviews Irumudi: “A Wonderful Surprise”

After a long wait, Ravi Teja has scored a major success with his latest film Irumudi. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the movie hit theatres on the 21st of this month and received a positive response from audiences from its opening day.

The film is reportedly performing strongly at the box office and has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark within four days. Along with the commercial response, Ravi Teja and child artist Baby Nakshatra are receiving praise for their performances.

Rashmika Reviews Irumudi

Several celebrities have also appreciated the film. Sensational filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga reacted to Irumudi on X on its release day, praising Ravi Teja, Baby Nakshatra and Shiva Nirvana for taking audiences through an unforgettable emotional journey.

Now, actress Rashmika Mandanna has also shared her thoughts about the movie.

Rashmika said that she got an opportunity to watch Irumudi and was pleasantly surprised by how deeply the film affected her. She described it as a beautiful movie that stayed with her emotionally.

She also highlighted the film’s central theme and the way it addresses an important issue. According to Rashmika, children often turn to adults when something hurts them or when they experience something they do not understand. However, as they grow older, they are sometimes taught to remain silent about difficult experiences.

Calling Irumudi a “wonderful surprise,” Rashmika said the film brings attention to a subject that deserves to be discussed.

Rashmika Congratulates Ravi Teja and Nakshatra

Rashmika congratulated Ravi Teja on the film’s success and said she was genuinely happy to see him achieve this victory.

She also praised Baby Nakshatra’s performance, saying that the young actor shone brightly in the movie and that her smile brought a smile to Rashmika’s face.

The actress further congratulated director Shiva Nirvana, saying that he deserved the success for his work on the film.

Rashmika concluded by congratulating the entire Irumudi team and thanking them for bringing such a beautiful film to audiences.

With strong box-office numbers and appreciation from both audiences and celebrities, Irumudi is emerging as an important success in Ravi Teja’s career.