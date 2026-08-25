Ravi Teja’s Irumudi Lands in Trouble Over Alleged Defamatory Scenes

Ravi Teja’s latest film Irumudi, directed by Shiva Nirvana, has landed in a controversy soon after its release. While the movie is receiving a strong response at the box office, the Andhra Pradesh Teachers Federation (APTF) has raised objections to certain scenes in the film.

According to the federation, some scenes allegedly portray government schools and teachers in a negative manner. APTF leaders said such portrayal could affect the respect and image of teachers and the government education system.

The federation also objected to scenes featuring a government school and students wearing uniforms similar to those currently used in Andhra Pradesh government schools. They reportedly demanded that the controversial scenes be removed from the movie.

APTF leaders have also called for the censor board and concerned authorities to look into the matter. They warned that protests could be held if the scenes are not removed.

Meanwhile, the film unit is yet to officially respond to the allegations. The controversy comes at a time when Irumudi is enjoying attention in theatres following its release.