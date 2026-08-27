Irumudi Child Artist Nakshatra Remuneration Details

The Ravi Teja-starrer Irumudi has become a talking point among movie lovers, with audiences reportedly turning up in large numbers at theatres. The film received positive feedback from the beginning and has also been making an impact at the box office.

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the movie features Ravi Teja in a role that has connected well with the audience. The music by GV Prakash Kumar has also been receiving appreciation and adds emotional weight to the story.

The film combines a father-daughter emotional storyline with the backdrop of Ayyappa Deeksha. Several viewers have reportedly been moved by the emotional sequences in the movie.

Nakshatra Gets Appreciation for Irumudi Role

While Ravi Teja remains the central attraction, child artist Nakshatra has emerged as one of the notable highlights of Irumudi.

She plays the character Manamma, which is said to be an important part of the film's emotional core. Her performance has impressed audiences and reportedly earned appreciation from both the film's director and lead actor.

The young actress has managed to attract attention with her natural performance, and many viewers are now curious about how she landed the role and how much she was paid for the movie.

How Did Nakshatra Get the Irumudi Opportunity?

According to details shared by Nakshatra and Shiva Nirvana in an interview, the young actress was noticed through her Instagram reels.

The director's team reportedly contacted her mother after seeing her social media videos. Nakshatra subsequently attended an audition in Hyderabad, following which she was selected for the role of Manamma.

Getting such an important role in her first Telugu film has helped Nakshatra gain significant recognition.

Nakshatra’s Irumudi Remuneration

There has also been considerable interest in the remuneration received by the child artist.

According to reports, Nakshatra was paid around Rs 10 lakh for her work in Irumudi. While the exact amount has not been officially confirmed, reports suggest that the substantial remuneration reflects the importance of her character in the movie.

Her performance in Irumudi has also reportedly opened the door to more acting opportunities. With the film bringing her into the spotlight, audiences will be keen to see what the young performer does next.