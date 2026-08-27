Veteran Telugu Actor G. V. Narayana Rao Dies at 73

Veteran Telugu actor and producer G. V. Narayana Rao passed away in Hyderabad on August 26, 2026, at the age of 73. He reportedly died due to health complications. His death is a loss for the Telugu film and television industries, where he worked for nearly five decades.

Narayana Rao started his acting career with K. Balachander’s Anthuleni Katha in 1976. His performance earned him the Nandi Award for Best Supporting Actor.

He later acted in several well-known Telugu films, including Oka Oori Katha, Chattaniki Kallu Levu, Gang Leader and Hitler. During his career, he worked with leading actors such as Chiranjeevi and Rajinikanth.

Apart from acting, Narayana Rao was also involved in film production. He was associated with the Chiranjeevi-starrer Yamudiki Mogudu, which was released in 1988.

He also worked extensively in television and appeared in popular serials such as Pasupu Kumkuma and Sundarakanda. Even in his later years, he continued to take up character roles.

Several members of the Telugu film industry have expressed their condolences following his death. With his passing, Telugu cinema has lost a veteran artist who contributed to films and television across several generations.