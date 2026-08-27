Toxic Box Office Day 1: Yash Film Makes a Massive Worldwide Opening

Yash’s much-awaited film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has made a strong start at the box office. The Geetu Mohandas directorial, which released on August 26, has reportedly collected around ₹140 crore worldwide on its opening day.

In India, the film recorded around ₹101.10 crore net on Day 1, according to early box-office reports. Its worldwide gross stood at around ₹140.75 crore, including overseas earnings.

The strong opening comes despite the film receiving mixed reactions from some sections of the audience. Yash’s performance, action sequences and screen presence have been among the major talking points.

With its huge opening, Toxic has surpassed the Day 1 worldwide collections of films such as Jawan and Animal. The film has also crossed the opening-day mark of Dhurandhar in some early comparisons, although Dhurandhar 2 remains ahead in the overall 2026 opening-day race.

The strong advance bookings and massive fan following helped the film attract audiences across multiple languages. Yash’s return to theatres after KGF: Chapter 2 has also contributed to the excitement.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic stars Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth in key roles.

The film’s performance over the coming days will determine whether it can maintain its strong momentum and set more box-office records.