Toxic Movie Release: Yash Fans Celebrate Across Karnataka, Hyderabad and Mumbai

Yash’s much-anticipated film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups opened amid tremendous excitement, with fans turning theatres into celebration venues across Karnataka as well as cities such as Hyderabad and Mumbai. After months of anticipation, audiences arrived in large numbers for the film’s first-day shows, creating a festive atmosphere outside and inside cinemas.

Across Bengaluru, Raichur, Chitradurga, Davangere, Gadag and Belagavi, Yash’s fans marked the occasion with banners, cutouts, specially designed Toxic T-shirts, music, fireworks and energetic slogans. Several fans travelled considerable distances to be part of the opening-day celebrations and watch the actor on the big screen.

Raichur Sees Houseful Shows

Raichur witnessed a strong opening for Toxic, with the film playing across three screens at INOX Mall. All three shows were reported to be houseful, while fans from neighbouring areas also made their way to the city to catch the first screenings.

Many supporters arrived dressed in Toxic-themed T-shirts and waited enthusiastically for Yash’s appearance on screen. The celebrations reflected the excitement surrounding the actor’s return to cinemas after a considerable gap.

Bengaluru Fans Welcome Yash’s New Film

In Bengaluru, Narthaki Theatre became one of the key spots for Yash fans. Large crowds gathered for the screening, with the audience showing their enthusiasm throughout the early shows.

The excitement was not limited to Karnataka. Hyderabad also witnessed a major fan response, with crowds gathering at Sudharshan and Devi theatres. A huge Yash cutout added to the celebratory mood as fans arrived for special screenings of the film.

Chitradurga Celebrations Turn Festive

Morning shows in Chitradurga began at Basaveshwara and Venteshwara cinema halls, where theatres were decorated with banners and Yash cutouts. Fans cheered enthusiastically and showered flowers when the actor appeared on screen.

The star’s introduction sequence reportedly generated one of the loudest reactions from the audience. Fans expressed their happiness at finally seeing Yash in a new release after waiting for several years.

Davangere Witnesses Grand Fan Shows

Davangere was another major centre of celebration. Toxic opened at three theatres along with SS Mall, while supporters organised elaborate festivities near Trishul and Trinethra theatres.

Large groups of fans danced to Nashik dhol performances, burst crackers and raised slogans celebrating the actor. The fan shows at Trishul and Trinethra began as early as 6 am, highlighting the level of anticipation surrounding the release.

Inside Trishul Theatre, Yash’s entry scene received an especially enthusiastic response. Fans also marked the occasion with electronic fireworks, adding to the atmosphere inside the cinema.

Fans Turn Out in Gadag and Belagavi

Gadag also joined the celebrations, with fans gathering at Mahalakshmi Theatre to watch the opening-day shows. Videos and visuals from the venue reflected the excitement among Yash’s supporters.

Belagavi too recorded a strong turnout, with fans arriving in large numbers at a local cinema hall. One enthusiastic supporter revealed that he and his friends travelled around 40 kilometres specifically to watch Toxic during its first-day, first-show.

The widespread celebrations across several cities underline the strong fan following enjoyed by Yash and the anticipation surrounding Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. From early-morning shows to massive cutouts and energetic theatre celebrations, fans made the film’s release a memorable occasion.