Tirumala Rs 300 Tickets for November 2026 Today: Step-by-Step Guide

Devotees planning to visit Tirumala for Lord Venkateswara’s darshan have an important update from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). The Rs 300 Special Entry Darshan tickets for November 2026 will be released online today, August 25, at 10 AM.

Devotees who want quicker access to darshan can book their tickets through the official TTD online portal. Since only a limited number of tickets are released, devotees are advised to be ready before the booking window opens.

Rs 300 Special Entry Darshan Tickets for November

Those planning a Tirumala visit in November 2026 can reserve their Special Entry Darshan tickets in advance. The ticket costs Rs 300 per person.

The entire booking process is online. As tickets may sell out quickly after the quota opens, devotees should log in ahead of time and keep the required details ready.

Tirumala and Tirupati Room Booking

TTD will also open the online accommodation booking for November 2026 at 3 PM today.

Devotees who need a room in Tirumala or Tirupati can check the available accommodation and make a reservation through the official TTD online portal. Those planning both darshan and accommodation should ideally complete the bookings as early as possible.

How to Book Rs 300 Darshan Tickets

Devotees can follow these steps to book the Special Entry Darshan ticket:

Visit the official TTD website: ttdevasthanams.ap.gov.in.

Log in using your registered mobile number and account details.

Select the Special Entry Darshan option.

Choose a suitable date in November 2026.

Enter the required details of the devotees travelling.

Provide the necessary identity proof details.

Complete the online payment.

After successful payment, confirm the booking.

Download and save the darshan ticket for use during the Tirumala visit.

Devotees can also check the official TTD mobile app for available booking services.

Tips for TTD Ticket Booking

Devotees should log in to the official portal around 10 to 20 minutes before the booking time to avoid delays. It is also advisable to keep a valid government-issued identity card ready.

All personal information should be entered carefully while making the reservation. Any mistake in the details could cause problems later.

TTD releases darshan and accommodation quotas through its official booking channels. Therefore, devotees should avoid relying on unofficial websites, middlemen or agents claiming to provide guaranteed tickets.

For the safest booking experience, devotees should use only the official TTD website or official TTD app and verify all booking details before making the payment.