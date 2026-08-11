Priyanka Death Case: Questions Remain Over CCTV Footage

The death of medical student Kanike Priyanka following an alleged car attack near Prasaditya Mall in Rajamahendravaram has raised several unanswered questions. While police have reportedly obtained CCTV footage showing the vehicle hitting Priyanka inside the mall premises, footage covering other key moments has not yet been made public.

The available footage reportedly shows the incident involving Priyanka and the vehicle. However, questions remain over when the accused entered the mall and when Priyanka arrived at the premises. The absence of these portions of CCTV footage has led to speculation about what happened inside the mall before the incident.

Questions Over CCTV Footage

One of the major points of discussion is the alleged confrontation between the mall staff and the accused. Questions have been raised about why CCTV footage of the reported altercation has not been released.

Investigators are continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding Priyanka's death. Her post-mortem findings and chemical analysis report are also expected to play an important role in the investigation.

Based on the medical and forensic reports, police may reportedly consider making changes or additions to the FIR, depending on what the investigation establishes.

Post-Mortem Conducted in Hyderabad

Priyanka died on Sunday while undergoing treatment at KIMS Hospital. Following her death, a police team from Rajamahendravaram travelled to Hyderabad to complete the post-mortem formalities.

The team reportedly included Crime DSP Subhash, Prakash Nagar Circle Inspector Bajilal, SI Satish and two constables.

The post-mortem examination was completed the following day, after which Priyanka's body was handed over to her family members.

Priyanka’s Last Rites Held in Native Village

After the post-mortem, Priyanka's mortal remains were taken to her native village, Eklaspur in Aiza mandal of Jogulamba Gadwal district.

The body was reportedly taken to the village in a large procession. Her family members subsequently performed the final rites.

Meanwhile, the investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death continues, with the CCTV footage, post-mortem findings and chemical analysis report expected to provide further clarity.