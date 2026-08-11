What Mahesh Babu and Prabhas Said After Watching ‘Aghadha’ Content? MS Raju Reveals

Produced by Kashi Visalakshi Balusu under the banner of Sri Aadivaraha Productions, with Ajay KR as the presenter, Aghadha is written and directed by M.S. Raju. The film stars Kamakshi Bhaskarla, Shravan Reddy, Ulka Gupta, Jovika Vijayakumar, Bhanu Chander, Shiju, Vanitha Vijayakumar, Roshan Basheer, Shreya Rani Reddy, Viva Raghava, Robert Master, Arna Muller and Kanakamma in key roles.

Agadha is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on August 14. Ahead of the release, director M.S. Raju interacted with the media and spoke about the film, its concept, making, VFX, his filmmaking journey and his association with leading actors.

Here are the excerpts:

What does the title Aghadha mean?

When we announced the title Aghadha, many people searched online to find out what it meant. Aghadha can be understood as something deep, an abyss or a void.

We have never actually seen God or demons with our own eyes. Aghadha explores the forces that exist between such realms.

Today, youth and mass audiences generally bring the initial openings for a film. Family audiences come to theatres later, based on positive word of mouth.

At the pre-release event, Shyam Prasad Reddy said something about me that I really appreciated. He said, “The M.S. Raju I know doesn’t make films relying only on horror elements. There are many more layers to his films.”

Those words show how well he understands me. As he said, Aghadha is not merely a horror film or about frightening elements. There are several layers to it. I have portrayed an evil force that works against God in the film.

Tell us about the research you did for Aghadha.

I did extensive research for Aghadha and travelled to several places. But the audience doesn’t need to know everything that went into the research. My intention was to entertain people rather than make an art film.

I combined the reality I observed with my imagination to create a compelling cinematic experience.

During the making of Devi, I faced several financial difficulties. Yet, I felt that some kind of power was constantly pushing me forward. I experienced something similar during the making of Aghadha as well.

I wanted to tell a story about an evil force in a way that would connect with the current generation. That is how Aghadha took shape.

I wanted the film to appeal not just to single-screen audiences but also to multiplex viewers. I have made this film with complete sincerity.

You suddenly stopped producing films. What was the reason?

Aata and Maska were good films, and I achieved commercial success with them. However, many people told me that those films did not meet the standards I had set for myself.

After that, I also focused on my son’s career. Several years later, I made Dirty Hari, which was completely different from my usual filmmaking style.

Throughout my journey, I have always chosen to say yes to new stories. I want to be known as a filmmaker who can make films across different genres.

Rather than making an art film simply because I personally like it, I prefer making a good commercial film that connects with audiences.

You seem extremely confident about the success of Aghadha.

I have never before gone on stage and openly said that one of my films was good. But after watching Aghadha, I genuinely felt that the film was good and that it would be successful. That is exactly what I said.

I am confident that once audiences watch the film, they too will feel that it is good.

How is the VFX work in Aghadha?

I focus on every single frame. I don't move forward unless I have complete clarity about what I want.

I am deeply involved in every film I make. I think about every craft and every aspect of filmmaking. Even when I was a producer, I used to discuss the story with directors, and they would also consider my suggestions.

Judging by the teaser and trailer, audiences must already have an idea about the standard of the VFX work in Aghadha. What you see in the actual film will be even more impressive.

Your comments about N.T. Rama Rao have been criticised on social media. What is your response?

I have never woken up at Brahma Muhurtham—the auspicious early-morning hours—to work on any film before. But while making Aghadha, I used to wake up at 3 a.m., just like N.T. Rama Rao garu. I was inspired by him and tried to work with that kind of discipline.

While explaining this, I casually mentioned something that is already widely known about him. It is well known that Rama Rao garu used to eat chicken early in the morning. I mentioned it in a light-hearted manner out of my immense admiration and affection for him.

My father shared a very good relationship with Rama Rao garu. He also had an opportunity to make a film with him, but the project fell through at the last minute because of the elections.

I had the privilege of observing Rama Rao garu’s dedication and discipline from close quarters.

No matter how much people troll me, Rama Rao garu’s spirit certainly won’t troll me! (Laughs)

Tell us about the distribution of Aghadha.

Initially, we decided not to give Aghadha to anyone for distribution. But after the trailer was released, we started receiving calls from several people.

The Hombale Films team from Karnataka approached us. Some people from Geetha Arts and Annapurna Studios also came and watched the film.

For now, I want to release the film here first and then take it to other languages. The dubbing work in all languages has already been completed.

I have said that we will give the film to an OTT platform only after 60 days. That deal is still on hold.

Tell us about your relationship with your heroes.

I maintain a good relationship with all my artistes.

After watching the teaser and trailer of Aghadha, Mahesh Babu garu sent me a voice message. He said, “You’re going to hit it big this time, sir.”

Prabhas told me, “You’re going to nail it, bro.”

I also met Venkatesh while he was shooting for Trivikram’s film. He spoke to me with great warmth and affection.

The fans of all my heroes have also supported me throughout my journey.

Will you continue directing, or do you plan to return to producing films?

Right now, I am focusing on the story, screenplay, writing and making of my films. I am not getting involved in the financial aspects at this stage.

When it came to Dirty Hari and Aghadha, my friends came forward and said, “We will produce the films.”

That has helped reduce the financial burden on me and allowed me to focus more on the story and writing.

Is the story of Aghadha 2 ready?

Once Aghadha is released, I will reveal whether the next chapter will be a prequel or a sequel. The story definitely has scope for either.

For now, I can say that Aghadha is a mystic divine thriller. The film has been made in a way that I believe will appeal to audiences across all sections.