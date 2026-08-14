Agadha Movie Review and Rating

Agadha Movie Review: A Supernatural Horror With Strong Performances and Intriguing World-Building

Rating: 2.75/5

MS Raju's Agadha attempts to go beyond the usual horror formula by building an intriguing supernatural world around unexplained deaths, spiritual powers and a mysterious dark force. The film has its share of familiar elements, but its mythology, performances and visual effects give it a distinct identity. Let's deep dive into Agadha movie.

Plot

The story follows Mahadevi, a young woman with unusual spiritual abilities, whose life takes a disturbing turn after her cousin Mahima dies under mysterious circumstances. Determined to understand what really happened, Mahadevi joins hands with writer Manasa and her boyfriend and travels deep into a secluded forest. Their search leads them to a forbidden cave, where they come face-to-face with a terrifying supernatural presence called Agadha. As strange incidents begin to unfold, Mahadevi realizes that Mahima's death may be linked to a much darker force. Her own unexplained powers also become an important part of the mystery, taking the trio into a dangerous supernatural world where reality and the unknown begin to collide.

Analysis

Director MS Raju has got mostly right in Agadha. The film starts on a bang. The first half is one of the film's major strengths. It spends time establishing the supernatural world and slowly builds curiosity around several questions. Why did Mahima die? How did Mahadevi get her spiritual powers? Who or what is Agadha? And how are these events connected? These questions keep the audience engaged and create a good sense of mystery.

Sai Kamakshi Bhaskarla delivers the film's standout performance as Mahadevi. She effectively portrays the character's fear, confusion and growing understanding of her spiritual abilities. Her performance gives the story emotional strength and makes the supernatural portions more engaging.

Sharvan Reddy is decent in his role, especially in the scenes where his character is completely taken over by the evil force. Jovika Vijayakumar also makes a strong impression with her darker role and shows considerable potential.

The CGI and visual effects are another positive. They add scale to the supernatural world and help Agadha look different from a routine horror film. The eerie atmosphere and supernatural sequences create some effective moments, particularly for audiences who enjoy dark fantasy and horror.

The second half expands the mythology and provides answers to the questions raised earlier. However, the writing becomes somewhat predictable in places, and some developments follow familiar horror patterns. The film's ambition is clearly visible, though the screenplay could have delivered more unexpected twists.

Overall, Agadha is an ambitious supernatural horror film that deserves appreciation for attempting to create its own mythology. The strong performance by Sai Kamakshi Bhaskarla, promising work by Jovika Vijayakumar, effective CGI and an intriguing first half are its biggest positives. While the predictable second half prevents it from becoming a more impactful horror experience, the film should appeal to viewers who enjoy supernatural stories with mystery, spiritual elements and dark fantasy.

Verdict: Agadha may not reinvent the horror genre, but its interesting mythology, performances and visuals make it a reasonably engaging supernatural thriller.