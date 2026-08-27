Return of the Pirates: Somali Pirates Resurface Amid US-Iran War

For years, Somali piracy was considered a problem of the past. The dramatic hijackings that once dominated international headlines had largely disappeared, thanks to stronger naval patrols, armed security teams on commercial vessels and international efforts to protect shipping routes.

But the threat is showing signs of returning.

A series of commercial ship hijackings off the coast of Somalia has once again raised concerns about maritime security. Several vessels have reportedly been seized in recent months, with dozens of crew members caught up in the incidents. The renewed activity has brought the issue of Somali piracy back into the global spotlight.

Return of the Pirates

The latest wave of incidents reportedly began on April 21, when the oil tanker Honor 25 was allegedly seized while travelling towards Mogadishu. Another vessel was reportedly hijacked a few days later, followed by another tanker on May 2.

After a period of relative calm, another oil tanker, the Tanzanian-flagged Asan, was reportedly attacked and seized on July 17.

One factor that may have made the vessels vulnerable was the reported absence of armed security personnel on board. Investigators and maritime security experts are also examining whether pirates have revived techniques used during the height of Somali piracy.

Reports suggest that larger vessels can be used as so-called “mother ships”, allowing pirates to launch smaller, faster boats to approach commercial ships farther from the coastline.

The recent incidents have raised concerns that piracy could once again become a serious threat to international shipping.

How Did Somali Piracy Begin?

To understand the resurgence, it is important to look at Somalia's troubled history.

Somalia's government collapsed in 1991 following years of civil conflict. The country subsequently experienced prolonged political instability, while law enforcement and maritime security institutions were severely weakened.

With a long coastline and limited naval enforcement, Somalia's waters became increasingly vulnerable to illegal fishing and other activities.

Local fishing communities accused foreign fishing vessels of entering their waters and taking marine resources on a large scale. There were also longstanding allegations that hazardous waste was being dumped illegally in Somali waters.

For communities that depended heavily on fishing, the situation created serious economic and environmental concerns.

From Coastal Protection To Piracy

Some local groups initially claimed to be protecting Somali waters from illegal fishing. Armed groups emerged and began stopping foreign fishing vessels and demanding payments.

Over time, however, the nature of these operations changed dramatically.

The groups discovered that capturing large commercial vessels could generate far more money through ransom demands than targeting fishing boats. What began in some areas as a response to illegal fishing eventually evolved into an organised criminal enterprise.

Piracy networks developed sophisticated systems involving financiers, boat operators, weapons suppliers, negotiators and translators.

Young men were recruited to take part in attacks, while others became involved in arranging ransom negotiations and logistics. A successful hijacking could potentially generate more money than an ordinary Somali worker might earn over many years.

Somali Piracy Reached Its Peak

The piracy crisis reached its most serious stage around 2011.

Hundreds of attacks and attempted attacks were recorded during the peak years, creating major problems for international shipping. Ship owners faced higher insurance costs, longer routes and the expense of hiring additional security.

The threat became so prominent that it eventually became the subject of popular culture. Tom Hanks' Captain Phillips brought the story of Somali piracy to a global cinema audience, dramatizing the 2009 hijacking of the Maersk Alabama.

How Was The Threat Controlled?

The international community eventually responded with a coordinated maritime security effort.

Naval forces from countries including the United States, China, India and several European nations conducted patrols in the waters around Somalia and the Gulf of Aden.

Commercial shipping companies also began adopting stronger security measures. Armed private guards, improved surveillance and other defensive measures made it considerably harder for pirates to successfully board vessels.

As a result, Somali piracy declined sharply and was largely pushed out of international headlines.

Why Is Piracy Returning?

The current situation has raised questions about whether conditions that previously allowed piracy to flourish are returning.

One major factor is the growing number of security crises around the Red Sea, Middle East and surrounding maritime routes. International naval resources are being stretched by conflicts and attacks in other strategically important regions.

This could leave fewer resources available for continuous anti-piracy patrols along the Somali coast.

Economic difficulties inside Somalia are another concern. Limited employment opportunities, particularly for young people, can create conditions in which criminal networks find it easier to recruit.

Reports have also raised allegations about connections between different armed groups operating around the region. Claims about weapons, training or intelligence support to Somali pirates require careful verification and remain part of a broader regional security debate.

A Threat To Global Trade

Somali piracy is not just a problem for the vessels that are directly attacked.

The waters around Somalia are strategically important for international trade, connecting major shipping routes between Asia, the Middle East and Europe. A sustained increase in piracy could force shipping companies to reconsider routes, increase security spending and potentially face higher insurance costs.

For now, it remains too early to determine whether the recent attacks represent a temporary increase or the beginning of a larger piracy resurgence.

But the message from the latest incidents is clear: the Somali piracy problem may not have disappeared permanently.

After more than a decade of relative calm, Return of the Pirates could become one of the biggest maritime security concerns if international efforts fail to contain the renewed threat.