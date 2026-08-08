Why 81% of Indian Students Plan to Return Home After Studies

Studying abroad has become increasingly popular among Indian students, but a new survey suggests that most students do not view overseas education as a permanent move.

According to the Student Global Mobility Index by Oxford International, 81% of surveyed Indian students said they plan to return to India after completing their studies. The survey received 17,925 responses, highlighting a strong interest among students in gaining international education and experience before returning home.

The findings indicate that many students see studying abroad as a way to gain better academic exposure, international experience and professional skills rather than as a plan to permanently settle in another country.

However, the survey also shows that plans can change over time. Around 15% of respondents said their next step would be to look for a job, although they did not clearly specify whether they wanted to work in India or abroad.

The report also highlights an important difference between students' initial plans and their eventual choices. Some students may intend to return to India after spending a few years abroad, but after finding jobs, building careers and developing commitments overseas, they may decide to remain there.

The survey results therefore suggest that international education is increasingly being viewed as an opportunity to gain global exposure rather than simply a pathway to permanent migration. At the same time, the 81% figure refers specifically to the students surveyed and should not be taken as representing all Indian students studying or planning to study abroad.