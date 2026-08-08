Ravi Teja Irumudi Trailer Release Date out!

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja’s upcoming film Irumudi is generating strong interest among moviegoers ahead of its theatrical release. The promotional content released so far has received a positive response, with the film promising a mix of family emotions and devotional elements.

The Shiva Nirvana directorial is scheduled to arrive in theatres on August 21, 2026. Ahead of the release, the makers are preparing to unveil the film’s much-awaited theatrical trailer.

Irumudi Trailer to Launch on August 12

According to the latest reports, the Irumudi trailer is expected to be released on August 12 at a private college in Bhimavaram. The trailer is being positioned as the film’s biggest promotional update so far.

The team is hoping that the trailer will further strengthen the positive buzz surrounding the movie. If the promotional video manages to impress audiences, expectations for the August 21 release could rise considerably.

Ravi Teja in a Family-Driven Story

Irumudi is said to be a family-oriented drama that incorporates devotional themes into its narrative. Ravi Teja is playing the lead role, while Priya Bhavani Shankar has been cast as the female lead.

Baby Nakshatra will reportedly portray Ravi Teja’s daughter, adding an emotional family angle to the story.

Mythri Movie Makers Back the Project

The film is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers and directed by Shiva Nirvana. Music for the project has been composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

With the trailer arriving shortly and the theatrical release scheduled for August 21, the next few days could be crucial in determining how much momentum Irumudi gains before reaching the big screen.

Also read: Why Ramayana Is Releasing Overseas Before India