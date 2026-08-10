DC OTT Release: When and where to watch?

Lokesh Kanagaraj's much-awaited acting debut DC has been attracting attention since its theatrical release. Directed by Arun Matheswaran, the action drama features Lokesh in the lead role alongside Wamiqa Gabbi and Sanjana Krishnamoorthy.

According to reports, the film has already finalised its OTT streaming partner following its theatrical run. However, the name of the digital platform and the exact OTT premiere date have not been officially revealed yet.

DC OTT Release: What We Know So Far

As per reports, DC has secured an OTT deal, though viewers may have to wait for an official announcement regarding where and when the movie will be available for streaming.

The film revolves around a gangster whose life becomes increasingly complicated when he finds himself caught between danger, relationships and a determined police officer. The story brings together elements of crime, action, romance, revenge and redemption.

Lokesh Kanagaraj plays Devadas, while Wamiqa Gabbi portrays Chandra. Sanjana Krishnamoorthy is seen as Parvathy, who plays an important role in the protagonist's journey.

Lokesh Kanagaraj's Acting Debut Gets Attention

With DC, Lokesh Kanagaraj has stepped into the spotlight as a lead actor after establishing himself as one of Tamil cinema's prominent filmmakers. His portrayal of Devadas has become one of the major talking points surrounding the movie.

Early audience reactions have reportedly been positive, with viewers appreciating Lokesh's screen presence and performance. Wamiqa Gabbi and Sanjana Krishnamoorthy have also received attention for their respective roles.

DC Action Sequences Become a Talking Point

The film has been directed by Arun Matheswaran, known for his distinctive approach to action-driven storytelling. Several viewers have particularly highlighted the intense sequence before the interval.

The action in the film is closely linked to Devadas' efforts to protect Chandra while dealing with the circumstances surrounding Parvathy. The screenplay also focuses on the motivations behind the characters' decisions, giving the emotional portions of the story a strong connection to its central conflict.

DC Box Office Collection Shows Growth

The film has also recorded an improvement in its theatrical performance on its second day. According to the reported figures, DC earned around ₹6.70 crore net in India on Saturday, compared with approximately ₹4.40 crore net on its opening day.

This represents a reported growth of more than 50% from Friday. Following its first two days, the movie's domestic net collection stood at around ₹11.10 crore.

With the film showing growth during the opening weekend and generating interest around Lokesh Kanagaraj's acting debut, the upcoming weekdays will be important for its theatrical performance.

Meanwhile, moviegoers are also waiting for an official update on the DC OTT release date and streaming platform.

Also read: DC Box Office Collection Day 3: Lokesh Kanagaraj Film Crosses ₹20 Crore