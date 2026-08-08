Lokesh Kanagaraj's DC Movie Locks OTT Platform

Lokesh Kanagaraj's DC has already created a strong buzz after its theatrical release, and now the film's OTT platform has been confirmed. Sun NXT has acquired the post-theatrical streaming rights to the crime action drama.

The film marks Lokesh Kanagaraj's debut as a lead actor. He stars alongside Wamiqa Gabbi, who plays the female lead. The movie is directed by Arun Matheswaran and produced by Sun Pictures.

The OTT platform details were officially revealed through the film's opening credits. However, the streaming date has not been announced yet. Fans will have to wait for an official update from Sun NXT regarding when the movie will begin streaming.

DC has received positive early reviews, with critics praising its action and overall presentation. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for the film.

With its theatrical run now underway and the OTT platform confirmed, audiences who miss the film in cinemas can look forward to watching DC on Sun NXT at a later date.