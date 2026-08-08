Beyond Diet: Why Your Mind, Emotions and Lifestyle Matter for Lasting Weight Loss

Holistic health coach Parameshwari explains why dieting alone may not be enough to achieve sustainable fitness

Hyderabad: Weight loss has become a major health goal for millions of people, with social media flooded with diet plans, workout routines, detox drinks and quick-fix solutions. But according to holistic health coach and dietitian Parameshwari, achieving and maintaining good health requires much more than simply cutting calories or following a diet chart.

“Health transformation is not just about diet. It is about mindset, emotions and lifestyle balance,” she explains.

According to her, people often focus exclusively on what they eat while overlooking sleep, stress, emotions, physical activity and consistency — all of which can influence their overall well-being.

Weight Loss Is Not Just About Food

Many people complain that they are following a diet but are still unable to lose weight. Parameshwari says the problem may be that they are looking at diet in isolation.

A person may follow a diet for a few weeks, lose weight and then return to previous eating habits. When that happens, the lost weight may return as well.

The key, she says, is consistency.

Just as brushing our teeth or going to work becomes part of our daily routine, healthy eating and physical activity should also become lifestyle habits rather than temporary measures.

Starving Yourself Is Not the Answer

Skipping meals in an attempt to lose weight quickly is another common mistake.

Parameshwari stresses the importance of balanced nutrition instead of starvation. The body requires carbohydrates, proteins, fats, minerals and water to function properly.

Skipping one meal and compensating by eating heavily later may not provide the balance the body needs.

Rather than asking, “How little can I eat?”, people should focus on what their body actually needs and how to maintain balanced nutrition consistently.

Why One Diet Does Not Work for Everyone

Social media has made diet trends extremely popular. However, Parameshwari cautions against blindly following diets simply because they worked for someone else.

“Every person is different, so diet should also be personalised,” she says.

Body type, lifestyle, eating habits and other individual factors need to be considered before adopting a particular diet plan.

A diet that produces results for one person may not necessarily produce the same results for another.

Fitness Is More Than Looking Slim

For many youngsters, fitness has become synonymous with having a particular body shape.

But Parameshwari says that being fit should not be defined purely by appearance.

Being energetic enough to perform daily activities, maintaining healthy routines, sleeping properly, staying active and being able to interact positively with others are all important aspects of overall fitness.

A slim body does not automatically mean a person is healthy.

Diet vs Workout: What Matters More?

Should people focus more on diet or exercise?

According to Parameshwari, the two need to work together.

She describes weight management as requiring a balance between nutrition and physical activity. Diet alone cannot replace movement, while exercise without attention to nutrition may also not provide the desired results.

Regular walking or other physical activity should therefore be incorporated into daily life.

Don't Skip Breakfast Without a Reason

Breakfast is another area where people often experiment with their routines.

Some believe skipping breakfast will automatically reduce calorie intake and accelerate weight loss. Parameshwari advises against routinely skipping breakfast.

After an overnight fast, the body needs nourishment. Instead of eliminating meals, she recommends maintaining balanced food intake throughout the day.

The focus should be on quality, quantity and consistency, rather than simply cutting out meals.

Rice or Chapati: Which Is Better for Weight Loss?

Rice and chapati are often placed on opposite sides of the weight-loss debate, particularly in India.

Parameshwari says there is no simple rule that rice causes weight gain while chapati causes weight loss.

Both can be part of a balanced diet. Portion size and preparation are important factors.

Instead of completely eliminating rice, people can focus on appropriate portions and combine it with protein, vegetables and other nutritious foods.

The same principle applies to chapati.

Can You Eat Indian Food and Still Stay Fit?

The answer, according to Parameshwari, is yes.

Traditional Indian foods can be incorporated into a healthy diet when portions and overall nutritional balance are maintained.

Rice, dal, vegetables, idli and dosa need not automatically be labelled as unhealthy.

The bigger issue is how much is consumed, how the food is prepared and whether the overall diet is balanced.

Green Tea and Detox Water: Do They Really Burn Fat?

Green tea and detox water have become popular among people trying to lose weight.

However, simply adding one drink to the daily routine is unlikely to transform overall health if the rest of the lifestyle remains unhealthy.

The body already has natural mechanisms for detoxification, and no single drink can substitute for balanced nutrition, physical activity, adequate sleep and healthy lifestyle habits.

What About Sugar and Fruits?

Excessive sugar intake can contribute to unhealthy weight gain, but fruits should not be completely avoided because of their natural sugar content.

Fruits provide nutrients and energy and can form part of a balanced diet.

At the same time, Parameshwari stresses that excessive consumption of anything is not advisable.

The goal should not be to completely eliminate one food group but to maintain balance.

PCOS: Lifestyle Matters Too

PCOS has become an important health concern for many women.

Parameshwari says managing such conditions should not be viewed purely through the lens of diet.

Lifestyle, physical activity, stress management and other individual factors also need attention.

She highlights stress and irregular lifestyles as factors that can affect overall hormonal balance.

Stress Can Affect Your Health Goals

Weight management is not only about calories.

Stress and emotional well-being also need to be considered, according to Parameshwari.

Meditation, spending time with oneself, maintaining positive interactions and managing stress can form part of a healthy lifestyle.

She also stresses the importance of maintaining a proper sleep schedule.

Late-Night Eating and Sleep

Many people worry that eating late automatically causes weight gain.

Parameshwari says the overall lifestyle and quantity of food consumed also matter.

Whenever possible, people should avoid eating immediately before going to bed and maintain sufficient time between their last meal and sleep.

Adequate sleep is equally important. Around seven to eight hours of proper sleep can help people maintain a healthier daily routine.

Using phones and other gadgets immediately before bedtime should also be minimised.

The Biggest Mistake: Ignoring the Rest of the Lifestyle

People often tell dietitians that they are following their diet perfectly but are still not seeing results.

However, Parameshwari says they may be overlooking other aspects such as tea and coffee consumption, oil intake, sleep, stress and physical activity.

A diet chart cannot compensate for an unhealthy lifestyle.

Food, movement, sleep, emotions and stress management all need to work together.

A 75-Year-Old's Transformation Offers an Important Lesson

Parameshwari recalls a 75-year-old client whose commitment particularly impressed her.

Despite facing health and emotional challenges, the client followed the recommended diet and remained physically active. With support from his daughter, he regularly walked and tracked his progress.

According to Parameshwari, his health parameters improved significantly within three months.

For her, the experience demonstrated that age alone should not become an excuse to stop taking care of one's health.

Don't Chase Quick Results

One of the biggest mistakes people make is trying to lose weight rapidly for a wedding, party or other special occasion.

Parameshwari says people should instead think about long-term health.

If weight accumulated over months or years, expecting it to disappear in a few weeks may encourage unhealthy practices.

The objective should be to build habits that can be maintained throughout life.

Health Is an Investment for the Future

Parameshwari also encourages people to pay attention to basic health parameters and not wait until a major problem develops.

Just as people plan their finances and invest for the future, they should also invest in their health through better food choices, regular physical activity, adequate sleep and stress management.

The Bottom Line

Sustainable fitness is not built through a crash diet, a detox drink or a single workout routine.

It is built through consistent lifestyle changes.

The message from holistic health coach and dietitian Parameshwari is simple: don't focus only on the weighing scale. Focus on building a healthier lifestyle — one that includes balanced nutrition, physical activity, adequate sleep, emotional well-being and consistency.