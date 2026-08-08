Keerthy Suresh Reacts to Item Song Rumours

Actress Keerthy Suresh has once again shown that she knows how to handle social media trolls with humour. Amid reports that she could feature in a special dance number in Nani’s upcoming film The Paradise, a social media user took a dig at the actress. Instead of getting into a serious argument, Keerthy responded with a short and playful correction.

Following the release of The Paradise teaser, rumours started circulating that Keerthy might make a special appearance in an item song in the film. However, the makers have not officially confirmed her involvement in the song.

Against this backdrop, an Instagram user criticised Keerthy, suggesting that she was turning to special songs because she no longer had substantial roles. The same user also referred to The Paradise as a Kannada film instead of a Telugu movie.

Keerthy chose not to engage in a lengthy debate. She simply pointed out the mistake about the film's language, reminding the user that Nani works in Telugu cinema. Her witty response quickly caught the attention of fans online.

What We Know About ‘The Paradise’

The Paradise is an upcoming action thriller starring Nani in the lead role. The film is being directed by Srikanth Odela, who previously collaborated with Nani on the successful movie Dasara. Their reunion has generated considerable interest among Telugu cinema audiences.

The movie features a large ensemble cast, including Raghav Juyal, Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Tanikella Bharani, Sonali Kulkarni, Sampoornesh Babu and Easwari Rao in important roles. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music.

After several changes to its release plans, The Paradise is currently scheduled to arrive in theatres on September 24, 2026.

Whether Keerthy will actually appear in a special dance number remains unconfirmed. An official announcement from the makers is expected to settle the speculation.

Keerthy Suresh Has a Busy Line-Up

Meanwhile, Keerthy continues to have several interesting projects in her pipeline. She is starring in Dorothy, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, with music by legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja. The film is scheduled for release on September 25, 2026, and also features Rishikanth and Sanath in key roles.

The actress is also set to share the screen with Vijay Deverakonda in Rowdy Janardhan. In addition, she has projects associated with Venkatesh Daggubati and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram.

Her upcoming slate reportedly includes projects such as VenkyAnil 5, also referred to as NKRR 2, along with Satyavan Savithri, Akka and Raftaar.

With several major films lined up, Keerthy Suresh's career currently appears to be focused on a diverse set of acting opportunities rather than just the speculation surrounding one special song.

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