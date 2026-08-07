Deepika Padukone Wraps Up Raaka Shoot?

The buzz around Raaka, the upcoming pan-India action entertainer starring Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone, continues to grow as production moves ahead at a steady pace. The film, mounted on a massive scale with cutting-edge technology and a high production budget, is currently filming an important schedule in Mumbai.

According to reports, both Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone are part of the ongoing Mumbai schedule, which is considered one of the key phases of the film's production.

Deepika's Shoot Reportedly Nearing Completion

Industry reports suggest that Deepika Padukone may soon take a short break from filming due to personal commitments. The ongoing Mumbai schedule is believed to be her final major schedule for the film, with most of her scenes expected to be completed before it wraps up.

If everything goes according to plan, Deepika's portion of the shoot will be nearly finished by the end of this schedule, allowing the production to continue with the remaining cast.

Makers Target December Wrap-Up

While the team hopes to complete the entire film by December 2026, a significant amount of shooting is still pending. Reports indicate that more than 100 shooting days remain before production can be wrapped up.

Rather than rushing the schedule, the filmmakers are said to be prioritizing quality, especially because the movie features large-scale action sequences and visually intensive scenes that require extensive planning and post-production work.

Star Cast Yet to Be Officially Confirmed

Apart from Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone, speculation continues that Mrunal Thakur, Janhvi Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna could also play important roles in the film. However, the production team has not officially confirmed these casting reports.

Fans are expecting the makers to announce the complete cast in the coming months as the project moves further into production.

Release Date Still Under Wraps

Although excitement surrounding Raaka continues to build, the filmmakers are reportedly waiting until principal photography is completed before announcing the film's official release date.

With its grand scale, high-end visual effects, and a star-studded cast, Raaka remains one of the most anticipated Indian films currently under production.

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