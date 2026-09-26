Avengers: Endgame Encore Breaks Baahubali Record in India

Marvel fans in India have once again shown their love for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Avengers: Endgame Encore, the special theatrical re-release of Marvel Studios' blockbuster, has opened to a huge response across the country.

According to a Sacnilk report, the film earned around ₹7.25 crore net in India on its first day. The movie was released across approximately 3,600 screens, making the opening even more notable.

The English version received particularly strong interest from Marvel fans. The special Encore edition also includes around four minutes of additional footage, which has encouraged many fans to return to theatres and experience the film on the big screen once again.

Endgame Encore Beats Baahubali: The Epic

With its opening-day collection, Avengers: Endgame Encore has reportedly set a new record for the highest opening among re-released films in India.

The previous record was held by SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Epic, which reportedly collected around ₹5 crore on its opening day after its re-release.

The strong response to Endgame Encore has also increased interest in the upcoming Marvel film Avengers: Doomsday. The excitement around the MCU's next Avengers chapter has been growing among Indian fans.

Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom Creates Excitement

One of the biggest talking points surrounding Avengers: Doomsday is the return of Robert Downey Jr., who became globally popular as Iron Man in the MCU. He is set to take on the role of Doctor Doom in the upcoming film.

The Russo Brothers, Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, who directed Avengers: Endgame, are also directing Avengers: Doomsday.

The upcoming movie is expected to bring major characters and storylines together as the MCU moves into its next phase. Robert Downey Jr.'s transformation from Iron Man to Doctor Doom has already created considerable curiosity among fans.

The strong theatrical response to Avengers: Endgame Encore shows that the franchise continues to have a strong fan base in India. With Avengers: Doomsday scheduled to arrive later this year, Marvel fans are now eagerly waiting to see what the next chapter brings.