Pushpa to The Paradise: Is Telugu Cinema Repeating the Same Identity Formula?

Telugu cinema has been experimenting with different stories and large-scale commercial films in recent years. However, a discussion has now emerged around the repeated use of one particular emotional theme — a hero fighting for identity, respect and recognition.

The trend is being linked to director Sukumar and filmmakers who have worked with or been influenced by his style. Sukumar’s Pushpa focused on Allu Arjun’s character, who struggles to rise from a disadvantaged background and earn respect for himself and his family.

The emotional impact of Pushpa became a major part of its appeal. Following this, some filmmakers appear to have explored similar themes in different settings.

Buchi Babu Sana’s Peddi, starring Ram Charan, reportedly revolves around a community fighting for its identity and basic rights. Although the film has a sports backdrop, some viewers have compared its emotional core with the theme seen in Pushpa.

Now, Srikanth Odela’s The Paradise, starring Nani, also deals with a community struggling for recognition and belonging. The story is set in a different period and has a much larger world, but the central idea of people fighting to establish their identity has once again drawn comparisons.

The issue is not the use of social or emotional themes in films. Such stories can connect strongly with audiences when they are presented with fresh characters and conflicts. The concern is about repeating a similar emotional structure across multiple big-budget films within a short period.

Young Telugu filmmakers are bringing ambitious visuals and new technical ideas to the industry. The next challenge could be finding fresh conflicts and emotions that offer audiences something different instead of relying on a familiar formula.

Ultimately, strong storytelling depends not only on the scale of a film but also on how differently a familiar emotion can be presented.