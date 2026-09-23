Imtiaz Ali’s Daughter Ida Ali Gets Engaged in Mumbai

Bollywood filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has a special reason to celebrate. The filmmaker, known for movies such as Love Aaj Kal, Rockstar, and Highway, has announced the engagement of his daughter Ida Ali.

Ida got engaged in Mumbai on Tuesday evening in the presence of family members and close friends. Imtiaz shared the happy news on social media and sought blessings for the newly engaged couple.

Ida Ali Follows Father’s Footsteps

Like her father, Ida Ali has also chosen filmmaking as her career. She has directed short films and has been gradually making her own mark in the industry.

Ida has been in a relationship with Krish Aggarwal for the past few years. Their relationship took a romantic turn earlier this year when Krish proposed to her during a trip to Norway.

Krish Proposed to Ida in Norway

On July 1, Krish surprised Ida with a romantic proposal near a beach in Norway. He got down on one knee and proposed to her before presenting her with a diamond ring.

A few months after the proposal, the couple took their relationship to the next stage with an engagement ceremony in Mumbai. Their engagement was attended by their families and close friends.

With the engagement now complete, reports suggest that Ida and Krish may tie the knot soon. Fans and well-wishers have been congratulating the couple and sending them their best wishes for their new journey together.

Also read: The Paradise Crosses $1 Million in North America Pre-Sales