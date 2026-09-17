Supriya Yarlagadda Joins New CBFC Board: Full List of 18 Members

The Government of India has announced the reconstitution of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), bringing 18 members from different fields of the entertainment and creative industries onto the new panel. The appointments were notified by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on September 16, 2026, and took effect immediately. The members will serve for three years or until further orders, whichever comes earlier.

Among the prominent names on the new board is Telugu film producer Supriya Yarlagadda, whose long association with the Telugu film industry has made her a familiar name in South Indian cinema. Her inclusion provides representation from the Telugu film industry on the newly constituted certification body.

The new CBFC panel brings together actors, filmmakers, musicians, writers, producers and other professionals associated with Indian cinema and the wider creative sector. Popular names such as Preity Zinta, Suniel Shetty, Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Joshi, Pallavi Joshi, Prosenjit Chatterjee and Roopali Ganguly are part of the 18-member board. Filmmaker Priyadarshan and Grammy-winning composer Ricky Kej have also been appointed.

Full List of 18 New CBFC Members

According to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's notification, the reconstituted board comprises:

Vinod Anupam

Manoj Joshi

Abhishek Jain

Ricky Kej

Priyadarshan

Suniel Shetty

Hansraj Hans

Supriya Yarlagadda

Yatindra Mishra

Roopali Ganguly

Preity Zinta

Neela Madhab Panda

Pankaj Tripathi

Prosenjit Chatterjee

Pallavi Joshi

Nishigandha Wad

Waman Kendre

Ramesh Patange

The panel therefore brings together personalities with backgrounds spanning acting, filmmaking, music, television, writing, production, theatre and film criticism.

Supriya Yarlagadda's Inclusion

Supriya Yarlagadda has been associated with the Telugu film industry and Annapurna Studios, making her appointment noteworthy for Telugu cinema. Her experience in film production adds another industry perspective to the newly constituted CBFC.

The board also includes members from different regional and creative backgrounds, reflecting the wide range of India's film and entertainment industries. Bengali cinema is represented by actor Prosenjit Chatterjee, while filmmakers such as Priyadarshan, Abhishek Jain and Neela Madhab Panda are also part of the panel.

Several Popular Film Personalities on the Panel

The new board features several established actors. Preity Zinta, Suniel Shetty, Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Joshi, Pallavi Joshi, Prosenjit Chatterjee and Roopali Ganguly are among the notable performers appointed as members.

The panel also includes music composer Ricky Kej, singer Hansraj Hans, writer and poet Yatindra Mishra, film critic Vinod Anupam, theatre director Waman Kendre and writer Ramesh Patange.

What Is the Role of the CBFC?

The Central Board of Film Certification is responsible for examining films intended for public exhibition and granting the appropriate certification under India's film certification framework. The reconstitution has been carried out under Section 3(1) of the Cinematograph Act, 1952, read with Rule 3 of the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, 2024.

The newly appointed members will now form part of the board responsible for the certification process. Their three-year term began with the government's notification on September 16, 2026, unless the appointments are ended earlier through further orders.

With personalities from multiple sectors of the Indian entertainment industry included in the panel, the reconstituted CBFC has brought together a broad mix of professional backgrounds. For Telugu cinema, Supriya Yarlagadda's appointment stands out as an important representation of the industry's production community.