Toxic OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Yash’s Film Online?

Yash’s much-awaited film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is set to make its OTT debut after its theatrical run. The Kannada gangster action drama, directed by Geetu Mohandas, was released in theatres on August 26, 2026.

According to recent reports, Toxic is expected to stream on ZEE5 from September 25, 2026. The film is reportedly being prepared for its digital release in multiple languages.

The movie stars Yash in the lead role, along with Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. Yash reportedly plays a dual role in the film.

Toxic was one of the most anticipated Kannada films of the year, especially because it marked Yash’s return after the success of KGF: Chapter 2. However, the film received a mixed response from audiences and its box-office performance was below expectations.

There have also been reports about changes to the film for its OTT version. The makers are reportedly considering a different cut for streaming following the film’s theatrical performance.

Fans who missed Toxic in theatres can now look forward to watching Yash, Kiara Advani and Nayanthara’s gangster drama from home. The exact streaming details and language-wise availability are expected to be officially confirmed by the makers or streaming platform.