Did Yash’s Mother Just Counter Allu Aravind’s Comments?

Yash’s mother’s recent comments about her son’s journey in the Kannada film industry have created a buzz on social media. Some fans believe her remarks could be an indirect response to an old statement made by Telugu producer Allu Aravind.

A few years ago, Allu Aravind had questioned Yash’s popularity before the success of the KGF franchise while discussing the importance of a film’s scale and production. His comments had attracted attention among Yash’s fans.

Now, Yash’s mother has spoken proudly about her son’s career and said that he built his position through hard work. She highlighted that Yash had already established himself in Karnataka before KGF and had delivered several successful films.

Although she did not directly mention Allu Aravind or his earlier comments, some fans are connecting her remarks to the old controversy. This has led to discussions online about Yash’s journey before KGF.

Yash himself had also recently addressed the same topic during an interaction. He acknowledged that KGF changed his career but stressed that cinema is a collective effort involving actors, writers, technicians and other members of the team.

The latest comments from Yash’s mother have once again brought the old discussion into the spotlight, with fans debating the actor’s achievements before his pan-India breakthrough.