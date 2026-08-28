Yash’s Toxic Sees Major Dip in Bookings After Strong Opening

Rocking Star Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups opened in theatres with huge expectations. The film had a strong start at the box office, earning around ₹150 crore worldwide on its first day.

The film also received a big response in advance ticket sales. Toxic sold more than 9.01 lakh tickets on BookMyShow on Day 1. However, ticket sales dropped to around 3.71 lakh on Day 2, registering a decline of nearly 59 percent.

The drop in bookings comes after the film received mixed reactions from critics and audiences. While Yash’s performance, action sequences and visuals have received appreciation, some viewers have expressed disappointment with the film’s story and overall presentation.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic features Yash, Rukmini Vasanth, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria and Huma Qureshi in key roles. The film is backed by Venkata K. Narayana and Yash.

Music for the film has been provided by Ravi Basrur along with other composers.

With the weekend now underway, the coming days will be important for Toxic. The film needs to maintain strong collections over the weekend to recover from the drop in audience bookings and continue its box-office run.