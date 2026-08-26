Yash Comments on Movie Leak Before Theatrical Release

Kannada star Yash, who became a pan-India sensation with the KGF franchise, is now gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. The movie has created strong anticipation among Indian cinema audiences and is scheduled to arrive in theatres worldwide on Wednesday.

Directed by actress-filmmaker Geetu Mohandas, Toxic features an impressive ensemble cast. Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi, Kiara Advani and Tara Sutaria are among the leading actors associated with the project.

The action entertainer has been jointly produced by Venkat K. Narayana of KVN Productions and Yash under Monster Mind Creations. The film is releasing in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

Yash Addresses Fans at Chennai Event

Ahead of the theatrical release, the makers organised a grand pre-release event at the Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday evening. Yash attended the event and spoke about his bond with Tamil audiences.

The actor recalled the response he received from Tamil viewers for KGF. According to Yash, audiences in Tamil Nadu supported the film without any language or regional bias and played an important role in its success.

Yash also spoke about producer Venkat K. Narayana, who was previously associated with actor Vijay’s Jana Nayagan. Referring to the difficulties faced by the producer when the film was reportedly leaked online before its official release, Yash appreciated the support extended by Tamil audiences.

The KGF actor said the affection shown towards Vijay and the support given to Jana Nayagan demonstrated the strong connection between Tamil audiences and their favourite stars. He expressed confidence that viewers would extend similar love to Toxic.

Yash Thanks the Audience

During his speech, Yash credited audiences for transforming performers like him from ordinary individuals into celebrated stars. He said entertaining viewers remains the responsibility of filmmakers and actors and expressed hope that Toxic would live up to audience expectations.

The actor also looked forward to receiving the same kind of support that Tamil audiences gave to KGF.

Geetu Mohandas Reveals Inspiration Behind Toxic

Director Geetu Mohandas also spoke about the film and its creative approach. She revealed that she drew inspiration from commercial action entertainers, including Rajinikanth’s Padayappa, while developing Toxic.

The filmmaker explained that the movie incorporates certain commercial elements inspired by such popular action films while presenting them through her own filmmaking style.

With Yash leading the cast and a strong lineup of female actors supporting him, Toxic is positioned as a major pan-India release. The film will reach audiences across Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi markets, making its worldwide theatrical debut on Wednesday.