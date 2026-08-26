Yash’s Toxic Releases Today: Makers Make Special Request to Fans

Yash’s much-awaited film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has finally arrived in theatres worldwide today, August 26, 2026. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film has created strong excitement among fans and moviegoers.

As audiences head to theatres, the makers have made a special request to fans. They have urged viewers not to record scenes from the movie or share spoilers on social media. The team wants audiences to experience the film on the big screen without knowing important details beforehand.

Yash is making his return to the big screen after the success of KGF: Chapter 2. The film also features Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth in important roles.

With Toxic opening across multiple languages, expectations are high for the film. The makers are hoping that fans will respect their request and allow everyone to enjoy the movie without spoilers.

Toxic is now playing in theatres, and audiences are eagerly waiting to experience Yash’s latest action-packed entertainer on the big screen.