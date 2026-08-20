Yash’s Toxic Gets Nationwide Ticket Booking Date

Yash’s much-awaited pan-India film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is getting ready for its theatrical release. The movie has created strong buzz among fans, and the makers are now opening ticket sales across the country.

Toxic nationwide ticket bookings will open on August 21, 2026. Fans across India can book their tickets from the same day and get ready for the film’s theatrical release.

The movie stars Yash in the lead role and is directed by Geetu Mohandas. The cast also includes Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi and Tara Sutaria in key roles.

Toxic is one of the most awaited pan-India releases of the year. Yash’s popularity after the KGF franchise has further increased expectations around the film. The movie is expected to have a wide release across multiple languages.

With nationwide bookings opening on August 21, fans will soon be able to secure their tickets ahead of the film’s theatrical release on August 26, 2026.