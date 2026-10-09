Mayukha Movie Review

Title: Mayukha

Cast: Payal Chengappa, Dev D, Muralidhar Goud, Lavanya Rani, Charishma Dabbara, Aman Masood, and others

Producer: Shashidhar Nalla

Director: Sri Thej SK (Srikanth Kandregula)

Music: Sibi Mathew Alex

Editor: Sharath J

Release Date: October 9, 2026

Gaining international acclaim prior to theatrical release is no small feat. Mayukha managed to turn heads early by bagging the Best Mystery Movie Award (standing as the 2nd best film in the thriller category) at the New York Film Festival. Centered on a rare psychological premise, does this thriller deliver the edge-of-the-seat chills to regional audiences? Let’s break it down.

Plot Summary

Mayukha (Payal Chengappa) is a timid, anxious woman living alone in an apartment while working at a bank. Her life takes a terrifying turn when she begins sensing an intruder frequently trespassing into her flat and stalking her. When she reports this to the police, they dismiss her fears due to a lack of tangible evidence.

Simultaneously, a series of gruesome murders grips the city, leaving Mayukha suspicious of everyone around her—from the apartment security guard to the flat owner. Driven by paranoia, she checks CCTV footage, only to discover a male colleague visiting her floor. Soon after, he arrives at her doorstep. Overwhelmed by terror, she lets him in, locks the door from the outside, and dials the police. However, by the time authorities arrive, the colleague is found dead inside the locked apartment, leading to Mayukha’s arrest.

The subsequent investigation clears her of murder, sparking critical questions:

Who committed the murder inside a locked flat, and why?

Who is the phantom stalker haunting Mayukha—is he real or merely a figment of her anxiety?

How do the police untangle this psychological maze?

The answers form the core of the narrative.

Analysis & Direction

A gripping mystery thriller hinges on taut pacing, escalating curiosity, and unpredictable twists. Director Sri Thej SK builds the narrative around an intriguing and relatively unexplored psychological concept in Tollywood: Phronemophobia / Phrogging (the unnerving act of an unknown individual secretly living inside someone's home undetected).

The film kicks off immediately with an intense murder sequence, followed by Mayukha’s isolated routine. The first half successfully sustains psychological ambiguity: is Mayukha genuinely targeted by a shadow stalker, or is her mind fracturing under paranoia and hallucinations? This sustained question mark pulls viewers into the protagonist's disorientation.

The second half shifts gears as the investigation unravels, strategically deflecting suspicion across multiple suspects. The final 30 minutes deliver solid tension and high-stakes revelations. However, once the killer's identity and backstory are exposed, the climax turns somewhat predictable, following conventional psycho-thriller beats. A tighter screenplay in the first act with sharper pacing could have elevated the tension even further.

Performances & Technical Aspects

Payal Chengappa shoulders the film with conviction. She brings out the vulnerability, frantic anxiety, and helplessness required for the titular character, making her terror feel real.

Aman Masood (Bigg Boss fame) makes a noticeable impact in an essential supporting role.

Muralidhar Goud, Lavanya Rani, and Charishma Dabbara offer competent support within their limited screen time.

Music & Score: Sibi Mathew Alex’s background score is the standout technical asset of the movie. His eerie sonic textures and sudden crescendo cues amplify the jumpscares and suspense effectively.

Cinematography & Editing: The camera work smartly captures cramped apartment spaces, enhancing the sense of claustrophobia. The editing by Sharath J is decent, though the first half could have used a snappier trim. Production values are sound for its budget and genre.

Mayukha is an honest attempt at bringing an unconventional thriller concept to Telugu cinema. Despite a slightly predictable payoff in the final stretch, the eerie premise, claustrophobic atmosphere, and haunting background score make it an engaging watch for fans of suspense and psychological murder mysteries.