Sandeep Reddy Vanga, ‘Dasara’ director meet Padma Vibhushan Chiranjeevi Jan 28, 2024 Mumbai, Jan 28 (IANS) Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga along with Dasara director Srikanth Odela paid a visit to star Chiranjeevi after he was feted with Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian...

Fans throng Bobby Deol's home to wish him a Happy 55th Birthday Jan 27, 2024 Mumbai, Jan 27 (IANS) Bobby Deol, fondly known as Lord Bobby, celebrated his 55th birthday in grand style as fans and the media congregated outside his Mumbai home for a joyous celebration.

Niharika Interview: Ex Hubby Chaitanya Responds Jan 26, 2024 Niharika Konidela's interview has set the internet on fire. She talked about divorce phase and her mental turmoil and how the family and friends have been a great support to her.

Divorce Reasons and Second Marriage Plans: Niharika Konidela Opens Up Jan 26, 2024 Niharika Konidela has opened up about her broken marriage, admitting that she underwent a lot during this phase. She discussed the difficulties and emotional suffering she experienced.

Relief for RGV's Vyooham in Telangana High Court Jan 26, 2024 Director Ram Gopal Varma's controversial film 'Vyooham' has got relief in the Telangana High Court.

SS Rajamouli, NTR congratulate Chiranjeevi on Padma Vibhushan win: Will inspire generations Jan 26, 2024 Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) Filmmaker S S Rajamouli and actor NTR Jr have congratulated Chiranjeevi, who has been conferred with Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour in the country, and said...

Akshay, Tiger evoke feeling of patriotism as they sprint with Tricolour Jan 26, 2024 Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) Actors and proud Indians Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff celebrated Republic Day on Friday by holding the Indian flag and sprinting, evoking a feeling of patriotism.

Animal Movie OTT Release - Check Out When and Where to Watch! Jan 25, 2024 Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal has created a sensation at the Box Office. The film was lapped up by audiences despite its bold content.

Fighter Movie Review, Rating Jan 25, 2024 Intro:

Bobby Deol: Suriya is an awesome actor, a really nice human being Jan 25, 2024 New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) Actor Bobby Deol, who has stolen the spotlight with his impeccable performance as Abrar in ‘Animal’, is all geared up for his work down south, for which he is happy and...

Deepika shares her experience of working in 'Fighter' at Tezpur Air Base Jan 24, 2024 Mumbai, Jan 24 (IANS) Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming film 'Fighter', shared her experience of shooting the film at the Tezpur Air Force Station in...

Ozone Therapy Aids Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Healing Jan 24, 2024 Samantha Ruth Prabhu sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry when she decided to take a break and prioritize her health, following a diagnosis of the autoimmune condition myositis.

Shriya Saran wears her wedding saree to celebrate Pran Pratishtha of Ram Mandir Jan 23, 2024 Mumbai, Jan 23 (IANS) Actress Shriya Saran, who celebrated the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Temple at her home in Mumbai, wore her wedding saree for the auspicious occasion, calling the day 'magical'.

Sushmita Sen: ‘Being Aarya Sareen on screen gave me a sense of power’ Jan 23, 2024 Mumbai, Jan 23 (IANS) Actress Sushmita Sen, who is awaiting the release of the upcoming season of her streaming crime-thriller series ‘Aarya’, has shared that her titular role in the series gave her...

Big B shares picture with Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya Jan 23, 2024 Mumbai, Jan 23 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who recently attended the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Mandir, shared pictures from his holy visit on social media.

'HanuMan' director Prasanth Varma announces 'Jai Hanuman’ Jan 23, 2024 Mumbai, Jan 23 (IANS) Director Prasanth Varma, who is receiving a lot of positive response to his recently released superhero film 'HanuMan’, has kept his promise as he has announced the commencement...

Intriguing Poster of Ari: Introduces Surya Purimetla Jan 22, 2024 Commemorating the auspicious inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, the first glimpse of Surya Purimetla's character in the movie 'Ari' has been unveiled.

SS Rajamouli Watches 'Guntur Kaaram' in Theatre; Excitement Builds for Mahesh Babu's 'SSMB 29' Jan 22, 2024 Mahesh Babu's most recent release, 'Guntur Kaaram', hit theaters on January 12, 2023, generating significant attention from fans. Despite initial mixed reviews, the film managed to be a money spinner...

Nayanthara shares affectionate picture with sons Uyir & Ulgham Jan 22, 2024 Mumbai, Jan 22 (IANS) Superstar Nayanthara, who found herself in the middle of a controversy related to her recent film ‘Annapoorni’, is enjoying some much needed downtime with her kids.

Main accused arrested in Rashmika Mandanna deepfake video case Jan 20, 2024 New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) The main accused behind the deepfake video of actor Rashmika Mandanna, which went viral on social media platforms, has been arrested, Delhi Police said on Saturday.

Sania took ‘khula’ from Shoaib, confirms Father Imran Mirza Jan 20, 2024 New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) After former Pakistan cricket captain Shoaib Malik revealed on Saturday that he has entered into a second marriage with popular Pakistani actor Sana Javed, Sania Mirza's...

Shoaib Malik Marries Pakistani Actress Sana Javed. What Is Sania Mirza's Response? Jan 20, 2024 Cricketer Shoaib Malik has tied the knot with Pakistani actress Sana Javed.

Shahid, Kriti to share unfiltered moments on ‘No-Filter With Neha’ Jan 20, 2024 Mumbai, Jan 20 (IANS) Actors Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are gearing up to join Neha Dhupia on two different episodes of the upcoming installment of her hit talk show 'No-Filter With Neha.'

Munawar Faruqui reveals writing his first web series after ‘Bigg Boss 17’ Jan 20, 2024 Mumbai, Jan 20 (IANS) Comedian-musician Munawar Faruqui, on ‘Bigg Boss 17’ revealed to housemates Arun Mashettey and Abhishek Kumar that he has been working with on a web show for the past three...

Pushpa Jathara Action Episode: Allu Arjun Commences Shooting Jan 19, 2024 Allu Arjun's most awaited "Pushpa: The Rule" is presently in production, and fans can't wait for its August 15 release. The film is in the midst of a significant shoot at Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City.

Guntur Kaaram Rakes In Profits For Majority: Naga Vamsi Credits Mahesh, Trivikram For Huge Success Jan 19, 2024 Guntur Kaaram, the family entertainer directed by Trivikram and starring Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela, and Meenakshi Chaudhary in lead roles, has taken off to a fantastic start at the box office.

Annapoorani Controversy: Nayanthara Apologizes, says 'Jai Shri Ram' Jan 19, 2024 Responding to the controversy surrounding 'Annapoorani: Goddess of Food', lead actress Nayanthara has issued a heartfelt apology. A storm of criticism engulfed the film.

Ira wedding video: Aamir tears up, holds Reena's hand Jan 19, 2024 Mumbai, Jan 19 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has shared a heartwarming teaser of her wedding with Nupur Shikhare, and revealed how they wanted to celebrate in the...

Guntur Kaaram's First Week Collections: Mahesh Babu's Film Achieves Break-Even In This Market Jan 19, 2024 Superstar Mahesh Babu is basking in the glory of his latest outing, Guntur Kaaram. The film has set the cash registers ringing at the box officer ever since it was released in theatres on January 12...

Samantha Hints At Naga Chaitanya? Reveals Biggest Mistake Was Influenced By Partner Jan 18, 2024 Actress Samantha, whose last appearance was in the Telugu film 'Kushi,' continues to remain on a break from her entertainment career, citing health concerns.

Hanu Man Wins the Heart of Kantara's Rishab Shetty Jan 17, 2024 The Telugu cinematic creation 'Hanu Man' hit theatres on January 12, 2024, under the skilled direction of Prasanth Varma.

Prabhas Teams Up With Two Blockbuster Directors Jan 17, 2024 Prabhas made a much-awaited comeback with "Salaar," which delivered decent profits to its distributors. This success has undoubtedly become a reason for celebration in Prabhas's camp.

Huma Qureshi reigns supreme as she ascends with knowledge in 'Maharani 3' Jan 16, 2024 Mumbai, Jan 16 (IANS) The makers of Huma Qureshi-starrer political series 'Maharani' on Tuesday unveiled the teaser of the season three, and it features the return of 'Rani Bharti' with a powerful...

Thalapathy Vijay’s smiles with his squad new poster of ‘The Greatest Of All Time’ Jan 15, 2024 Mumbai, Jan 15 (IANS) Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay is joining forces with Prabhu Deva, Mic Mohan, and Prashanth for the upcoming film ‘The Greatest Of All Time’. On Monday, the makers unveiled a...

Academy shares iconic song from 'DDLJ', internet hails SRK Jan 14, 2024 Mumbai, Jan 14 (IANS) Ahead of the 96th Oscar Awards, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences shared the chartbuster song 'Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna' from Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer '...

‘Bigg Boss 17’: Isha Malviya’s father sides with Abhishek Kumar, schools her about ‘poking’ Jan 14, 2024 Mumbai, Jan 14 (IANS) In the latest episode of ‘Bigg Boss 17’, Isha Malviya’s father, who entered in the family week, was speaking about the incident when Abhishek Kumar slapped Samarth Jurel.

Video: Director RGV Compares Hanuman with Guntur Kaaram? Jan 13, 2024 Director Ram Gopal Varma is at it again. The controversies favourite RGV has now talked about the most-happening topic - Hanuman versus Guntur Kaaram.

Archana Gautam spotted at Mumbai airport post hospitalisation for fever Jan 13, 2024 Mumbai, Jan 13 (IANS) Actress Archana Gautam, who was spotted here at the airport departure on Saturday, shared about her recent hospitalisation for fever, and disclosed that she is en route to a...

Raveena Tandon lauds Anjali Anand's dance, share heartfelt memories of her father Dinesh Anand Jan 13, 2024 Mumbai, Jan 13 (IANS) Actress Raveena Tandon, who appeared on the celebrity dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11’, heaped praises on Anjali Anand, recalling fond memories of working with her...

Radhika Apte, co-passengers locked in the aerobridge at Mumbai airport Jan 13, 2024 Mumbai, Jan 13 (IANS) Actress Radhika Apte, who is known for ‘Andhadhun’, ‘Badlapur’, ‘Parched’ and others, had a rather turbulent morning on Saturday even before she boarded her flight to an...

Sree Leela wins audiences with screen presence; back to exams post Guntur Kaaram Jan 13, 2024 In the past year, Sreeleela has attracted audiences with her on-screen charisma, featuring in a string of successful films.