Jan 28, 2024
Mumbai, Jan 28 (IANS) Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga along with Dasara director Srikanth Odela paid a visit to star Chiranjeevi after he was feted with Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian...
Jan 27, 2024
Mumbai, Jan 27 (IANS) Bobby Deol, fondly known as Lord Bobby, celebrated his 55th birthday in grand style as fans and the media congregated outside his Mumbai home for a joyous celebration.
Jan 26, 2024
Niharika Konidela's interview has set the internet on fire. She talked about divorce phase and her mental turmoil and how the family and friends have been a great support to her.
Jan 26, 2024
Niharika Konidela has opened up about her broken marriage, admitting that she underwent a lot during this phase. She discussed the difficulties and emotional suffering she experienced.
Jan 26, 2024
Director Ram Gopal Varma's controversial film 'Vyooham' has got relief in the Telangana High Court.
Jan 26, 2024
Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) Filmmaker S S Rajamouli and actor NTR Jr have congratulated Chiranjeevi, who has been conferred with Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour in the country, and said...
Jan 26, 2024
Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) Actors and proud Indians Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff celebrated Republic Day on Friday by holding the Indian flag and sprinting, evoking a feeling of patriotism.
Jan 25, 2024
Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal has created a sensation at the Box Office. The film was lapped up by audiences despite its bold content.
Jan 25, 2024
Jan 25, 2024
New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) Actor Bobby Deol, who has stolen the spotlight with his impeccable performance as Abrar in ‘Animal’, is all geared up for his work down south, for which he is happy and...
Jan 24, 2024
Mumbai, Jan 24 (IANS) Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming film 'Fighter', shared her experience of shooting the film at the Tezpur Air Force Station in...
Jan 24, 2024
Samantha Ruth Prabhu sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry when she decided to take a break and prioritize her health, following a diagnosis of the autoimmune condition myositis.
Jan 23, 2024
Mumbai, Jan 23 (IANS) Actress Shriya Saran, who celebrated the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Temple at her home in Mumbai, wore her wedding saree for the auspicious occasion, calling the day 'magical'.
Jan 23, 2024
Mumbai, Jan 23 (IANS) Actress Sushmita Sen, who is awaiting the release of the upcoming season of her streaming crime-thriller series ‘Aarya’, has shared that her titular role in the series gave her...
Jan 23, 2024
Mumbai, Jan 23 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who recently attended the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Mandir, shared pictures from his holy visit on social media.
Jan 23, 2024
Mumbai, Jan 23 (IANS) Director Prasanth Varma, who is receiving a lot of positive response to his recently released superhero film 'HanuMan’, has kept his promise as he has announced the commencement...
Jan 22, 2024
Commemorating the auspicious inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, the first glimpse of Surya Purimetla's character in the movie 'Ari' has been unveiled.
Jan 22, 2024
Mahesh Babu's most recent release, 'Guntur Kaaram', hit theaters on January 12, 2023, generating significant attention from fans. Despite initial mixed reviews, the film managed to be a money spinner...
Jan 22, 2024
Mumbai, Jan 22 (IANS) Superstar Nayanthara, who found herself in the middle of a controversy related to her recent film ‘Annapoorni’, is enjoying some much needed downtime with her kids.
Jan 20, 2024
New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) The main accused behind the deepfake video of actor Rashmika Mandanna, which went viral on social media platforms, has been arrested, Delhi Police said on Saturday.
Jan 20, 2024
New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) After former Pakistan cricket captain Shoaib Malik revealed on Saturday that he has entered into a second marriage with popular Pakistani actor Sana Javed, Sania Mirza's...
Jan 20, 2024
Cricketer Shoaib Malik has tied the knot with Pakistani actress Sana Javed.
Jan 20, 2024
Mumbai, Jan 20 (IANS) Actors Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are gearing up to join Neha Dhupia on two different episodes of the upcoming installment of her hit talk show 'No-Filter With Neha.'
Jan 20, 2024
Mumbai, Jan 20 (IANS) Comedian-musician Munawar Faruqui, on ‘Bigg Boss 17’ revealed to housemates Arun Mashettey and Abhishek Kumar that he has been working with on a web show for the past three...
Jan 19, 2024
Allu Arjun's most awaited "Pushpa: The Rule" is presently in production, and fans can't wait for its August 15 release. The film is in the midst of a significant shoot at Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City.
Jan 19, 2024
Guntur Kaaram, the family entertainer directed by Trivikram and starring Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela, and Meenakshi Chaudhary in lead roles, has taken off to a fantastic start at the box office.
Jan 19, 2024
Responding to the controversy surrounding 'Annapoorani: Goddess of Food', lead actress Nayanthara has issued a heartfelt apology. A storm of criticism engulfed the film.
Jan 19, 2024
Mumbai, Jan 19 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has shared a heartwarming teaser of her wedding with Nupur Shikhare, and revealed how they wanted to celebrate in the...
Jan 19, 2024
Superstar Mahesh Babu is basking in the glory of his latest outing, Guntur Kaaram. The film has set the cash registers ringing at the box officer ever since it was released in theatres on January 12...
Jan 18, 2024
Actress Samantha, whose last appearance was in the Telugu film 'Kushi,' continues to remain on a break from her entertainment career, citing health concerns.
Jan 17, 2024
The Telugu cinematic creation 'Hanu Man' hit theatres on January 12, 2024, under the skilled direction of Prasanth Varma.
Jan 17, 2024
Prabhas made a much-awaited comeback with "Salaar," which delivered decent profits to its distributors. This success has undoubtedly become a reason for celebration in Prabhas's camp.
Jan 16, 2024
Mumbai, Jan 16 (IANS) The makers of Huma Qureshi-starrer political series 'Maharani' on Tuesday unveiled the teaser of the season three, and it features the return of 'Rani Bharti' with a powerful...
Jan 15, 2024
Mumbai, Jan 15 (IANS) Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay is joining forces with Prabhu Deva, Mic Mohan, and Prashanth for the upcoming film ‘The Greatest Of All Time’. On Monday, the makers unveiled a...
Jan 14, 2024
Mumbai, Jan 14 (IANS) Ahead of the 96th Oscar Awards, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences shared the chartbuster song 'Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna' from Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer '...
Jan 14, 2024
Mumbai, Jan 14 (IANS) In the latest episode of ‘Bigg Boss 17’, Isha Malviya’s father, who entered in the family week, was speaking about the incident when Abhishek Kumar slapped Samarth Jurel.
Jan 13, 2024
Director Ram Gopal Varma is at it again. The controversies favourite RGV has now talked about the most-happening topic - Hanuman versus Guntur Kaaram.
Jan 13, 2024
Mumbai, Jan 13 (IANS) Actress Archana Gautam, who was spotted here at the airport departure on Saturday, shared about her recent hospitalisation for fever, and disclosed that she is en route to a...
Jan 13, 2024
Mumbai, Jan 13 (IANS) Actress Raveena Tandon, who appeared on the celebrity dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11’, heaped praises on Anjali Anand, recalling fond memories of working with her...
Jan 13, 2024
Mumbai, Jan 13 (IANS) Actress Radhika Apte, who is known for ‘Andhadhun’, ‘Badlapur’, ‘Parched’ and others, had a rather turbulent morning on Saturday even before she boarded her flight to an...
Jan 13, 2024
In the past year, Sreeleela has attracted audiences with her on-screen charisma, featuring in a string of successful films.
Jan 12, 2024
Mumbai, Jan 12 (IANS) Actress Adah Sharma has a shocking answer when asked what her resolution is for 2024.
