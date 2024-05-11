77th Cannes Film Festival: Here's When and Where to Watch!

The star-studded film festival is almost here, with just a few days to spare. The 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival will be a sight to see, with the festival witnessing both new faces and the return of others.

From the Indian Film Industry, Telugu actress Shobita Dulipala has been invited to walk the red carpet at Cannes for the first time. L'Oréal Paris brand ambassadors and former jury member Aishwariya Rai Bachchan, along with Heeramandi actress Aditi Rao Hydari, are set to return to the festival and walk the red carpet. Also from the Indian Film Industry, we have 'All we Imagine as Light', one of Payal Kapadia’s works, which is the first Indian film to compete for the Palme d’Or in 30 years.

You can celebrate cinema along with the members of the jury and various other actors from the 14th of May and enjoy it until the 25th. This 11-day festival will take place at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in Cannes, France. The official website promises that exclusive content from the festival will be available to watch on ‘France Télévisions’ in France and internationally broadcasted by Brut. A live stream on their official YouTube channel will also be facilitated, including everything from the red carpet to photocalls, press conferences, and more.

Reports suggest that the 14th will hold the opening ceremony with the screening of Quentin Dupieux’s French comedy 'Le Deuxième Acte' ('The Second Act'), with the 25th holding the closing ceremony, which will declare winners from the 22 films in contention this year. The ceremony will be presided over by filmmaker and actress Greta Gerwig, who leads the jury.