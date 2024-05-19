Shriya Saran's Joyful Playtime With Daughter Radha

Renowned South Indian actress Shriya Saran spent a warm Sunday morning bonding with her baby daughter Radha. The doting mom shared pictures capturing their loving mother-daughter moment. While Shriya is celebrated for her successful acting career spanning multiple Indian film industries, she frequently gives fans a glimpse into her family life on Instagram.

Last week, Shriya posted photos of joyful times spent with her loved ones, drawing praise from followers and fellow celebrities like Rashmi Desai. Fans cherish not just her beauty but also the heartwarming family moments she shares.

Shriya's rise to fame began with early Telugu hits like Ishtam in 2001 and Santosham in 2002 before making her Bollywood debut in Tujhe Meri Kasam. She earned critical acclaim for her performance in the crime drama Tagore and found immense commercial success with 2007's Sivaji: The Boss, co-starring superstar Rajinikanth. Her recent work includes the Disney+ Hotstar series Showtime alongside Naseeruddin Shah and Emraan Hashmi.

Constantly balancing work and motherhood, Shriya Saran has 'Drishyam 3' and 'Naragasooran' in the pipeline slated to release next year.