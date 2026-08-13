Reels and Games on Mobile: Shakeela Undergoes Neck Surgery

Popular actress Shakeela has warned people about the health risks of excessive smartphone use after undergoing neck surgery following severe nerve damage.

Shakeela said her health problems were linked to using prolonged hours of her mobile phone while lying sideways in bed. She revealed that she regularly played games and watched reels for hours, which eventually caused serious pain and nerve-related problems in her neck.

She underwent surgery to treat the condition, which reportedly cost around Rs 3 lakh. She also spoke about the severe physical pain she went through during the treatment.

Sharing her experience as a caution to others, Shakeela urged people to reduce their smartphone usage and avoid using phones for long periods in unhealthy positions.

She also asked parents to be careful about children's screen time and keep them away from excessive mobile phone use.

Her experience has highlighted the importance of taking regular breaks from smartphones and maintaining a proper posture while using digital devices.