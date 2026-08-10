Is Varun Tej's Korean Kanakaraju Already in the Profit Zone?

Varun Tej’s Korean Kanakaraju has enjoyed a strong opening weekend at the box office. The horror-comedy has entered the profit zone across all territories within its first weekend, giving the makers a major reason to celebrate.

The film has reportedly collected over ₹37.4 crore worldwide in its first three days. It is also performing well in the USA and is steadily moving towards the $500K mark.

One of the biggest positives for the film has been its growing collections throughout the weekend. After a good opening on Day 1, the movie recorded better numbers on Day 2, followed by an even stronger Day 3. This upward trend suggests that the film is gaining momentum among audiences.

Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, Korean Kanakaraju combines horror and comedy with Varun Tej in the lead role. The comic combination of Varun Tej and Satya has also received attention from moviegoers and has emerged as one of the film’s highlights.

The film is expected to benefit further from the Bonalu holiday on Monday, particularly in the Nizam region. With positive momentum and encouraging advance bookings, the movie is expected to continue its theatrical run strongly.

If the current trend continues, Korean Kanakaraju could enjoy a successful long run at the box office.