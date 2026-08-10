Varun Tej Scores BO Hit, KOKA Mints 35 Crore in 3 Days

Varun Tej’s Korean Kanakaraju Becomes a Box-Office Winner, Crosses ₹35 Crore Worldwide

Varun Tej is back in the winning zone. His latest film Korean Kanakaraju (KOKA) has crossed the ₹35 crore gross mark worldwide and has emerged as a strong box-office success.

The film has achieved another major milestone by reportedly reaching the breakeven mark in all areas within just three days. The strong theatrical performance has brought much-needed cheer to Varun Tej and his fans.

After a long gap, Varun Tej is enjoying a solid box-office success. The performance of KOKA once again highlights his box-office stamina and ability to bring audiences to theatres.

The film has continued to maintain good momentum even after the opening weekend. Monday advance bookings are also said to be strong, indicating that the movie could have a good run in the coming days.

Trade circles are reportedly positive about the film’s long-run prospects, with the strong weekday bookings giving KOKA an advantage. If the momentum continues, the film is expected to add more numbers in the coming days.

The movie is also performing well in the USA, where it is inching closer to the USD half-million mark.

With the ₹35 crore-plus worldwide gross and breakeven achieved across all areas, Korean Kanakaraju is turning out to be a major comeback success for Varun Tej.