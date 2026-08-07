Korean Kanagaraju Twitter Review: Audience Reactions here!

Aug 07, 2026, 09:49 IST
- Sakshi Post

Varun Tej's latest entertainer, Korean Kanagaraju, has finally reached theatres, and the first reactions from audiences are beginning to pour in. While opinions are mixed on a few aspects of the film, early viewers largely agree that the comedy works well, with comedian Satya emerging as the biggest highlight of the movie.

Moviegoers who watched the premiere have described Korean Kanagaraju as a fun commercial entertainer that delivers plenty of laughs. Several social media users praised director Merlapaka Gandhi for maintaining a light-hearted tone throughout most of the film while blending comedy, action, and supernatural elements into the story.

A large section of the audience feels that the second half offers the film's most entertaining moments. Satya's comedy episodes, particularly those involving the Korean spirit and video-call sequences, have received an overwhelming response in theatres. Many viewers believe his performance adds significant value to the film and keeps the audience engaged.

Varun Tej has also earned appreciation for his dual-shaded performance. Fans felt the actor handled the emotional as well as humorous portions confidently, making it one of his better performances in recent years. Actress Ritika Nayak's role has also been described as meaningful, though the spotlight largely remains on the lead pair and Satya.

Another aspect receiving positive feedback is S. Thaman's background score. Audiences praised the energetic music during action scenes and the interval sequence, saying the soundtrack enhances the overall theatrical experience. Several viewers highlighted the action episodes as visually engaging and well-executed.

However, not every reaction has been completely positive. Some moviegoers felt the climax could have been stronger and believed the screenplay became slightly convenient towards the end. Others commented that although the story is set partly in Korea, the film does not fully capture an authentic Korean atmosphere, making the backdrop feel underutilized.

Despite these criticisms, many early viewers consider Korean Kanagaraju an enjoyable family entertainer that succeeds in delivering laughs. Positive word of mouth surrounding Satya's comedy and Varun Tej's performance could help the film attract audiences during its opening weekend.

The story follows Kanagaraju, the leader of a traditional folk troupe from Penukonda in Andhra Pradesh. His ordinary life takes an unexpected turn after he becomes possessed by a mysterious spirit that arrives from Korea, leading to a series of humorous and supernatural events.


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Korean Kanakaraju
Korean Kanagaraju review
Korean Kanagaraju Movie Twitter Review
Korean Kanagaraju Twitter Review
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