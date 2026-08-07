Korean Kanagaraju Twitter Review: Audience Reactions here!

Varun Tej's latest entertainer, Korean Kanagaraju, has finally reached theatres, and the first reactions from audiences are beginning to pour in. While opinions are mixed on a few aspects of the film, early viewers largely agree that the comedy works well, with comedian Satya emerging as the biggest highlight of the movie.

Moviegoers who watched the premiere have described Korean Kanagaraju as a fun commercial entertainer that delivers plenty of laughs. Several social media users praised director Merlapaka Gandhi for maintaining a light-hearted tone throughout most of the film while blending comedy, action, and supernatural elements into the story.

A large section of the audience feels that the second half offers the film's most entertaining moments. Satya's comedy episodes, particularly those involving the Korean spirit and video-call sequences, have received an overwhelming response in theatres. Many viewers believe his performance adds significant value to the film and keeps the audience engaged.

Varun Tej has also earned appreciation for his dual-shaded performance. Fans felt the actor handled the emotional as well as humorous portions confidently, making it one of his better performances in recent years. Actress Ritika Nayak's role has also been described as meaningful, though the spotlight largely remains on the lead pair and Satya.

Another aspect receiving positive feedback is S. Thaman's background score. Audiences praised the energetic music during action scenes and the interval sequence, saying the soundtrack enhances the overall theatrical experience. Several viewers highlighted the action episodes as visually engaging and well-executed.

However, not every reaction has been completely positive. Some moviegoers felt the climax could have been stronger and believed the screenplay became slightly convenient towards the end. Others commented that although the story is set partly in Korea, the film does not fully capture an authentic Korean atmosphere, making the backdrop feel underutilized.

Despite these criticisms, many early viewers consider Korean Kanagaraju an enjoyable family entertainer that succeeds in delivering laughs. Positive word of mouth surrounding Satya's comedy and Varun Tej's performance could help the film attract audiences during its opening weekend.

The story follows Kanagaraju, the leader of a traditional folk troupe from Penukonda in Andhra Pradesh. His ordinary life takes an unexpected turn after he becomes possessed by a mysterious spirit that arrives from Korea, leading to a series of humorous and supernatural events.

Done watching #koreankanakaraju

Overall, it’s a joyful entertainer with a decent script and engaging screenplay.@IAmVarunTej delivers a solid performance in both roles, while #Satya steals the show with his comedy timing & second half Korea episodes were the biggest highlights pic.twitter.com/GUI4IRdehC — Kiran (@kiran_powerebel) August 6, 2026

#KoreanKanakaraju Final Review!! 타만아아아 😭🔥🔥🔥 한국풍 분위기 제대로! 배경음악 진짜 대박 💀🇰🇷 배경음악 시작부터 완전 대박이었어 💥💥 특히 인터미션이랑 높은 테이블 액션 장면이 최고였어. 휴식 시간 자체만으로도 티켓값은 아깝지 않을 겁니다.

극장에서 놓치지 마세요 📈📈… pic.twitter.com/VbGTWv4yhI — Veeeraaa 🦅 (@Nayak_Pawanist) August 6, 2026

Mee strokes chala immature ga vunnayi 🤣🤣🤣#KoreanKanakaraju pic.twitter.com/0E8d85GlMb — Chaitanya Raju (@chaitu_724) August 6, 2026

#KoreanKanakaraju A Below Par Horror-Comedy With Satya as the Only Bright Spot! First hour drags until the Korean concept is introduced, and that’s when the film finally starts to get engaging. Second half also starts off interesting but goes nowhere after a point and starts to… — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) August 7, 2026

#KoreanKanakaRaju Review - A Complete Fun packed Korean Gangsta Entertainer - 3.5/5 🔥🔥🔥💥 Mega Prince @IAmVarunTej as Korean gangsta and as kanakaraju in 2 roles completely justified for title 🔥🔥👌👌#VarunTej #RitikaNatak #Thaman This man #Satya from start to end… pic.twitter.com/KSCsDLk7Ll — Manoj Kumar (@manojnelakuri) August 6, 2026