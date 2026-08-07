Lenin OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Akhil's Blockbuster

Akhil Akkineni's blockbuster action drama Lenin has officially premiered on the OTT platform ZEE5 after enjoying a successful run in theatres. The film, directed by Murali Kishor Abburu, became the biggest hit of Akhil's career and is now available for streaming.

Although ZEE5 had earlier announced that Lenin would be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, only the Telugu version is currently available on the platform. There is no official announcement yet on when the dubbed versions will be released.

The absence of the other language versions has disappointed many viewers who were eagerly waiting to watch the film in their preferred language. Fans are now hoping that ZEE5 will add the remaining versions soon.

Lenin features Bhagyashri Borse as the female lead, while Brahmaji, Shivaji, Pramod Panju, and several others play important roles. The film is jointly produced by Nagarjuna Akkineni and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, with music composed by Thaman S.

For now, audiences can watch Lenin exclusively on ZEE5 in Telugu, while updates on the release of the dubbed versions are awaited.