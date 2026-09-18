Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Captaincy Task Turns Intense

The captaincy competition inside the Bigg Boss house has entered an intense phase, with contestants putting in every possible effort to secure the leadership position. Five housemates are currently competing for the captaincy, and Bigg Boss has introduced a challenging task to test their determination and ability to overcome obstacles.

As part of the task, ten contestants were assigned the role of guards. The remaining five participants had to make their way past them and reach the designated target. With the captaincy at stake, the competition quickly turned aggressive as everyone tried to gain an advantage.

The task also led to a heated exchange between Shalini and Varshini. During the argument, Varshini reportedly commented on Shalini being younger than her, which further escalated their disagreement. Their verbal clash created a tense atmosphere inside the house and became one of the highlights of the latest promo.

The promo suggests that the contestants are leaving no stone unturned in their attempt to move ahead in the captaincy race. With the competition becoming increasingly intense, viewers will have to wait for the episode to find out who manages to emerge victorious and take charge as the next captain.