Bigg Boss 10: Rohit and Vamsi Clash in Captaincy Task

The Bigg Boss 10 captaincy competition took a dramatic turn as contestants faced back-to-back challenges to secure their place in the race. What began as a series of competitive tasks soon resulted in emotional moments and heated arguments inside the house.

The contestants were given multiple levels as part of the captaincy challenge. The first round was based on the 'Animal Park' concept, while the second round tested their physical strength. The competition became increasingly intense, eventually leading to a major confrontation between Rohit and Vamsi.

Here's a look at everything that happened in the latest episode.

Animal Park Task

The first level was titled 'Animal Park'. Four contestants had to compete by forming two teams of two.

In each pair, one contestant had to stand behind a curtain and imitate a series of animals shown in a particular order. The other contestant had to pull the curtain using a rope and identify the animals being portrayed by their partner.

Once an animal was correctly identified, the contestants had to collect the corresponding animal blocks and arrange them in the correct sequence inside a frame. After completing the arrangement, they had to move a handle from the starting point to the finishing point.

The pair that successfully completed the challenge and presented the contender board first would win the round. The directors of the task were responsible for checking whether the animal blocks had been arranged correctly.

The winners would continue their journey in the captaincy race, while they would also get an opportunity to eliminate one contestant from the losing pair.

Srishti and Vamsi were appointed as the directors for this round.

Jhansi and Mukesh Win the First Round

Jhansi and Mukesh formed one team, while Shalini and Amar competed as the other pair.

Both teams put up a strong fight, but Jhansi and Mukesh eventually emerged victorious. Their win earned both contestants a place in the captaincy contenders' list.

They were also given the power to remove one member of the losing team from the captaincy race. After discussing the outcome, they chose to eliminate Amar from the competition.

Second Level Brings a Physical Challenge

The second level took the competition to another level. Before the challenge began, viewers were given the opportunity to decide whether the contestants would face a mental challenge or a test of physical strength.

The audience chose the physical challenge, prompting Bigg Boss to introduce 'Snatch It, Team It, Throw It'.

The contestants were again divided into two teams of two. At regular intervals, a buzzer would signal the arrival of bags in the garden area. The teams had to compete to grab the bags.

Each bag contained balls, which had to be used to knock down discs positioned on a frame. At the end of the allotted time, the team that managed to knock down the highest number of discs would be declared the winner.

Vamsi was appointed as the director for this round.

Rohit and Debjani Take on Ramprasad and Trigun

Rohit and Debjani competed as one team, while Ramprasad and Trigun formed the opposing pair.

Since the challenge required physical strength, all four contestants pushed themselves from the beginning. Ramprasad and Trigun managed to gain an early advantage, while Debjani struggled with the demands of the task.

As Debjani found the physical challenge difficult, Rohit was forced to put in extra effort for their team. The pressure eventually became overwhelming for Debjani, who became emotional and broke down in tears, expressing frustration over her inability to perform as she wanted.

Despite the setback, Rohit continued fighting until the end in an attempt to keep his team in the competition.

The contest also featured some intense physical moments involving Ramprasad and Trigun, adding to the tension in the house. Eventually, Ramprasad and Trigun won the round, resulting in Rohit's elimination from the captaincy race.

Rohit and Vamsi Get Into a Heated Argument

The biggest drama of the episode unfolded after the physical challenge when Rohit and task director Vamsi became involved in an argument over the conduct of the game.

A disagreement about what happened during the challenge quickly escalated. Both contestants exchanged heated words, and the confrontation intensified as they continued to challenge each other's actions.

At one point, the argument became so aggressive that the two appeared to move towards each other, creating a tense situation inside the house.

The captaincy challenge therefore ended up producing much more than just winners and eliminations. Debjani's emotional breakdown, Rohit's determined effort during the physical task, and his subsequent clash with Vamsi became the major talking points of the episode.

With more captaincy challenges still ahead, the competition inside the Bigg Boss 10 house is expected to become even more intense.