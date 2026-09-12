Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Chaitra Eliminated After High-Risk Task

Usually, the first few days of a Bigg Boss season are relatively calm, with the drama increasing after the first few weeks. However, Bigg Boss Telugu 10 has taken a different route this time. The show has already witnessed two eliminations within the first five days, along with arguments, emotional moments and unexpected twists.

The Day 5 episode, which aired on Friday, September 11, saw contestants compete in different tasks, while another housemate was eliminated from the show.

Tough Task for Sudheer and Varshini

After Charan's elimination, Srushti was upset about losing her friend so early in the competition. Meanwhile, Aman, Rohit, Srushti and Shalini discussed Jhanasi's game and felt that she had moved closer to another group to avoid becoming a target.

Later, Bigg Boss asked the housemates to select seven contestants for an easier task and two contestants for a tougher task. Trigun, Mukesh and Krishnudu opted out of the task. Chaitra was also asked not to participate because she was already in the high-risk zone.

After discussions, Sudheer and Varshini were selected for the difficult task. Ramprasad, Jhanasi, Naresh, Srushti, Aman, Shalini and Debjani took part in the easier task.

Rohit, Srushti and Shalini's Emotional Track

Srushti told Aman that Rohit was not speaking to her. Aman later shared this with Rohit, who then went and spoke to Srushti.

Shalini became emotional after watching them interact. She felt that Rohit might be staying away from Srushti because of her. Their interactions have also sparked curiosity among viewers about the equation between the three contestants.

Meanwhile, Ramprasad won the simple task, which involved running and sitting on a chair after placing a handkerchief. As the winner, he was given the opportunity to put one contestant in the high-risk zone. He chose Aman.

Sudheer and Varshini Enter High-Risk Zone

Bigg Boss called Sudheer and Varshini for the difficult task. They were asked to smash a cake and convince the other contestants that one of them had actually performed the task.

The contestant who received more votes would be saved. However, Varshini revealed details about what happened inside the task to Mukesh. As a result, Bigg Boss announced that both Sudheer and Varshini had entered the high-risk zone.

Chaitra Eliminated From Bigg Boss Telugu 10

The four contestants in the high-risk zone were Chaitra, Varshini, Sudheer and Aman. Bigg Boss asked them to vote for one contestant among the four.

Varshini, Aman and Sudheer voted against Chaitra, while Chaitra chose Sudheer. With three votes against her, Chaitra was eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 10.

Her elimination came as a surprise as the show has now seen two contestants leave within just five days. Ramprasad even joked about two contestants being sent out before the first week was completed.

The Day 5 episode ended with Chaitra's unexpected eviction. With the weekend episode approaching, viewers are now waiting to see what new twists and surprises Bigg Boss has planned for the contestants.