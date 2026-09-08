Bigg Boss Telugu 10 Day 1 Highlights: Fights Erupt Over Team Leaders

Bigg Boss Telugu 10 started with excitement as the contestants entered the house and began their journey. The first episode itself witnessed arguments, new powers and an interesting task.

Vamsi and Krishnudu Get Magical Keys

Bigg Boss announced that some contestants would receive Magical Keys, which give them special powers in the game. After discussions among the housemates, Vamsi and Krishnudu also received the keys.

The contestants were later informed about their individual powers and were asked not to reveal them to others.

Arguments Begin in the House

The first day also saw disagreements among the contestants. Trigun questioned Rohit's performance during a task. The discussion soon turned into a heated argument.

Another argument took place between Trigun and Shalini while the contestants were discussing kitchen duties.

Magical Keys Give Contestants Special Powers

Bigg Boss later revealed the individual powers associated with the Magical Keys. Contestants were also instructed not to discuss their powers with the others.

The powers included:

Trigun: Take Over power

Jhansi: A special power that could be used before the weekend

Mukesh Gowda: Reverse another contestant's power

Varshini: Grab Any Win power

Krishnudu: Swap power

Shalini: Power to assign a house duty

Srishti: Power to directly nominate a contestant

Ram Prasad: Safe Shield power to save one contestant from nomination

Naresh: Double voting power during nominations

Maha Pariksha Task

Bigg Boss then announced the Maha Pariksha task. The contestants were divided into two teams and were asked to select team leaders.

The task became important because the contestants were fighting for the chance to become full-fledged housemates.

Ram Prasad and Rohit Become Team Leaders

After discussions and differences among the contestants, Ram Prasad and Rohit were selected as the leaders of the two teams.

Ram Prasad became the leader of the Blue Team, while Rohit became the leader of the Red Team.

The selection process also led to disagreements between some celebrity contestants and the Agnipariksha contestants.

Bigg Boss Telugu 10 Begins With Drama

The first day of Bigg Boss Telugu 10 had arguments, special powers and an interesting task. With the Maha Pariksha continuing, viewers can expect more competition and drama in the upcoming episodes.