Bigg Boss Telugu 10 Contestants Remuneration List: Who Gets the Highest Pay?

The 10th season of Bigg Boss Telugu began with a grand launch on September 6, 2026. This season features 16 contestants, including 10 celebrities and six commoners. While viewers are following the contestants and their performances inside the house, the remuneration being offered to them has also become a topic of discussion.

According to reports circulating on social media, the celebrity contestants are being paid different amounts every week based on their popularity, previous work and audience following. However, these figures have not been officially confirmed by the Bigg Boss team.

Bigg Boss Telugu 10 Celebrity Contestants Remuneration

Here is the reported weekly remuneration of the celebrity contestants:

Ram Prasad (Jabardasth) – ₹4.5 lakh per week

Varshini Sounderajan – ₹3.75 lakh per week

Mukesh Gowda – ₹3 lakh per week

Trigun (Adith Eshwaran) – ₹2.75 lakh per week

Devjani – ₹2.75 lakh per week

Naresh (Jabardasth) – ₹2.5 lakh per week

Chaitra Rai – ₹2.5 lakh per week

Temper Vamsi – ₹2 lakh per week

Krishnudu – ₹2 lakh per week

Sudheer Reddy – ₹1.25 lakh per week

Among the reported celebrity payments, Ram Prasad is said to be receiving the highest weekly remuneration at ₹4.5 lakh. Varshini Sounderajan reportedly follows with ₹3.75 lakh per week. Some reports, however, have mentioned a slightly lower figure of ₹3.5 lakh for Varshini.

How Much Are the Commoners Paid?

The six commoner contestants reportedly have a different payment structure from the celebrity participants.

According to the report, each of the six commoners entering the Bigg Boss Telugu 10 house is being paid ₹70,000 per week.

In addition, 15 candidates who participated in the initial Agni Pariksha selection process reportedly received ₹50,000 each towards expenses such as clothing, hotel accommodation and travel.

How Does the Bigg Boss Payment System Work?

The remuneration agreements between the contestants and the show's management reportedly include specific payment conditions.

The first week's remuneration is said to be credited to contestants' bank accounts around two days before the grand launch. This payment is intended to help contestants meet initial expenses such as clothes, costumes and other requirements before entering the house.

GST Rules for Contestants

Contestants who have GST registration and submit the required details reportedly receive an additional 18% GST over the agreed remuneration.

For contestants without GST registration, the agreed amount is reportedly paid without adding GST.

When Do Contestants Receive Their Remaining Payment?

Contestants do not reportedly receive their entire earnings immediately after leaving the show.

After a contestant is eliminated, the remaining payments are settled after the season concludes. According to the report, around 80% of the pending amount is paid within three months, while the remaining 20% is settled within one year.

One-Year Restriction After the Show

The reported contracts also include restrictions concerning participation in similar reality shows on competing television channels.

According to the report, contestants are restricted from appearing in similar reality shows on rival channels for a period extending up to one year. The restriction reportedly applies after the initial three-month period following the completion of the show and continues for another nine months.

With Bigg Boss Telugu 10 now underway, the contestants' weekly remuneration, payment structure and contractual conditions are likely to remain subjects of interest among viewers. However, the reported salary figures should be treated as unofficial until confirmed by the show makers or the contestants themselves.